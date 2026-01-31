Oshawa Travels Down South for a Battle in Las Vegas

Oshawa FireWolves celebrate a goal

LAS VEGAS, NV - Game three of the Oshawa FireWolves' road trip takes them to "Sin City" tonight to face off against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Action begins at 10 PM ET from Lee's Family Forum. After dropping the first two contests of this swing, Oshawa is hungry to get back into the win column. Fans can catch tonight's tilt live on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+

Blocking The Shot

The offence is heating up, but the FireWolves' defence has been the story all season. With four players ranking in the league's top 15 for blocked shots, the unit has proven its grit. The X Factor tonight? The penalty kill. Currently at 41.3%, it's trending upward-and it'll need to be perfect to shut down a dangerous Las Vegas power play.

Mike McDefence

Earlier this week, the FireWolves bolstered their coaching staff by naming Mike McKay as the new Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Coach. McKay is a cornerstone of the organization, having been with the franchise since its 2017 tenure in New England. After years of excellence as the Goalie Coach and Video Coordinator, he will now step up to oversee the defence while continuing his vital work mentoring the team's netminders.

Despicable Desert Dogs

Las Vegas is a gritty squad that thrives on physical play. With a defensive core featuring John LaFontaine, Tony Malcom, and Drew Belgrave, they never shy away from the rough stuff-playing with the tenacity of an actual Desert Dog. On the other side of the floor, Jon Donville, Mitch Jones, and Chris Cloutier lead an explosive offence that has propelled Vegas to a .500 record through nine weeks, the best start in franchise history. Behind them, goaltender Landon Kells has found his groove in the crease as he chases his third home-floor victory of the campaign.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Alex Simmons continues to dominate on offence. The third-year player posted double digits in points for the second time this season, along with his sixth multi-goal game of the year last week in Colorado.

Dawson Theede made his presence felt in his new threads last week. Theede tallied his first goal in a FireWolves' uniform and will be called upon in tonight's game to match the Dogs' physicality and add some scoring.

Ethan Walker saw his four-game goal streak snapped last week in Colorado, but is looking to start a new one. In four career games against Las Vegas, Walker has 14 goals and 29 points, including an eight-goal and eight-assist game in his first game against them.

Dyson Williams is playing his second career game against Las Vegas and will look to even the score against his father, head coach and general manager, Shawn Williams. The Desert Dogs defeated the FireWolves last year in overtime, and Williams is looking for a little revenge this time around.

Opposing Players To Watch

Jon Donnville leads the Desert Dogs in assists with 25. He's been a great playmaker for them thus far and is shifty, which can fool defenders.

Playing in his 15th NLL season, John LaFontaine is second on the team in loose-ball recoveries. LaFontaine is a big defender who can knock down passes and block shots, and can always surprise some people by pushing the ball in transition.

Chase Fraser is always special to watch. Fraser dramatically plays his game and is due for a slick goal.

