FireWolves Drop Back-and-Forth Battle to Mammoth

Published on January 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves' Ethan Walker and Colorado Mammoth's Connor Nock in action

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves' Ethan Walker and Colorado Mammoth's Connor Nock in action(Oshawa FireWolves)

DENVER, CO - Despite a ten-point performance from Alex Simmons, the Oshawa FireWolves (2-6) fell 15-11 to the Colorado Mammoth (5-2) on Saturday night, fueled by a matching ten-point effort from Colorado's Andrew Kew. Tye Kurtz added six points in the effort, and Dawson Theede tallied a goal in his first game as a member of the FireWolves.

All eyes were on newcomer Dawson Theede in his FireWolves debut, and he did not wait long to make an impression. Just 51 seconds into the contest, Theede buried a feed from Dyson Williams to open the scoring. The lead was short-lived, however, as Will Malcom answered for Colorado just 32 seconds later.

Oshawa's offence stayed hot early, with Alex Simmons netting two goals in just over two minutes to reclaim a two-goal lead. However, the Mammoth responded with a relentless four-goal run to end the frame with a 5-3 advantage.

Theede's physical "power forward" style was on full display as he created lanes and disrupted the Mammoth defence. Colorado would respond and capitalize on a power play, where Andrew Kew completed his hat trick to double the lead.

Oshawa refused to go away quietly: Tye Kurtz scored his first of the night to narrow the gap. Alex Simmons secured his own hat trick to bring Oshawa within one. Immediately following the goal, Mike Byrne won the faceoff and found Zac Masson, who scored while falling to tie the game. The teams traded blows throughout the second quarter, but a late goal by Owen Rahn sent

Colorado into the locker room with the 8-7 lead at halftime.

The third quarter proved difficult for the FireWolves, as three consecutive Mammoth goals stretched the deficit. Amidst the struggle, goaltender Doug Jamieson reached a career milestone, moving into 19th all-time on the NLL Saves list with 4,076 career stops.

In the final frame, Oshawa was gifted a 5-on-3 power play opportunity to cut the score to 12-10. But the Mammoth defence tightened up down the stretch, sealing the win and dropping the FireWolves to 0-2 on their current road trip.

The FireWolves continue their road swing as they head to "Sin City" to face the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday, January 31, at 10:00 PM ET at Lee's Family Forum.

Oshawa returns home to the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, February 14, to take on the San Diego Seals.

TICKETS: Secure your seats for our Star Wars Theme Night by calling 289-577-3473 or visiting: OSHAWA VS SAN DIEGO

