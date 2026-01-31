Wings Postgame: Wings (7) vs. Seals (13) Final

Published on January 31, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings came up short Friday night in a 13-7 loss to the San Diego Seals.

Forward Joe Resetarits led the team in points, finishing with three goals and one assist, becoming the first American-born player to reach 900 career points.

2025 first-round pick Bo Columbus made his NLL debut, recording six faceoff wins in the loss.

The Wings will continue their road trip next Saturday in Buffalo against the Bandits.

POSTGAME NOTES

Friday, January 30, 2026

Pechanga Arena

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 1-6 7 FINAL 13 SAN DIEGO SEALS 4-3

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 4 0 0 3 - 7 PHI: Damude (33/42) Knott (16/20)

SD 2 4 4 3 - 13 SD: Origlieri (34/41)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: Resetarits (3), Sowers (2), Riorden (1), Fannell (1)

SD: LeClaire (3), Robinson (3), Kavanagh (2), Currier (2), Watson (2), McIntosh (1)







