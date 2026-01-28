Wings Fall after Early Lead

The Philadelphia Wings used a strong defensive game to open up a 5-1 lead early in the third quarter, but the San Diego Seals turned the tables and outscored the Wings 8-2 in the final 25 minutes to take a 9-7 victory at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Wings held San Diego without a goal in the opening quarter and only allowed one second-quarter tally; in the meantime, Joe Resetarits scored twice in the first half and goals from Brennan O'Neill and Michael Sowers gave Philadlephia a 4-1 lead at the half. Sowers then tallied again 2:03 into the third quarter to make it 5-1.

From there, San Diego took control beginning with two goals in 56 seconds, from Ben McIntosh and Connor Robinson. After Eric Fannell made it a 6-3 game, San Diego scored the next three to tie the contest at 6-6. O'Neill then made it a 7-6 Wings lead, but that was their last goal of the night - the Seals finished it off with three more to cement the win.

Nick Damude made 40 saves on 49 shots in the valiant cause, while Scott Dominey returned to action for the first time in just over a year and contributed an assist and three loose ball pickups. Alex Pace led the Wings with 10 loose ball pickups.

The Wings and Seals will square off again in one week in San Diego to start off a three-game road swing for Philadelphia, after which they will play six of their final nine games at home.







