Philadelphia Wings Announce "A Tribute to the Music of Taylor Swift"

Published on January 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - Today, the Philadelphia Wings announced they will be hosting "A Tribute to the Music of Taylor Swift" on Sunday, March 8 at 3:00PM as the Wings faceoff against the Oshawa FireWolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena. For fans seeking fun for the whole family, the Wings will host an unofficial tribute to Taylor's music with a special postgame performance by live tribute band, Taylorville.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Taylor Swift like never before! "Taylorville" is your ticket to a night filled with chart-topping hits and cherished deep cuts. This dynamic tribute band, armed with unmatched musical talent, takes you on a journey through Taylor's iconic career. It's a tribute that'll make you sing, dance, and relive the magic of Taylor's songs.

All fans who purchase a ticket to the game will have access to the postgame performance by Taylorville in their ticketed seat location. In addition, fans who purchase the "Taylorville"special ticket package will receive the below:

Ticket to Wings vs. FireWolves

Postperformance meet & greet

Exclusive VIP bracelet

GA Pit access for the postgame performance







