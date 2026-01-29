Alex Simmons Continues to Impress in Year Three with the FireWolves

OSHAWA, ON - Alex Simmons is continuing to make waves in the NLL, leading the FireWolves offence for the third straight season. Since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NLL Draft, Simmons has cemented himself as one of the most reliable and dynamic players in the league, crediting those around him for his success.

"Honestly a huge part of that is my teammates," Simmons said. "I'm lucky to play with guys who draw attention, move the ball, and put me in great positions to succeed. Our offence is built on unselfishness, and when everyone's willing to do the little things, it makes my job easier. Any success I've had is really a reflection of the group around me."

Alex finished his rookie year with a historic 96 points, the second-most in league history by a rookie, and led the FireWolves to the 2024 NLL Finals against the Buffalo Bandits. Simmons was awarded the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Before the NLL, Simmons played in Junior A for St. Catherines, where he earned Rookie of the Year and 2021 OJLL Player of the Year before going to the University of Denver. In his time with Denver, Simmons recorded 129 points in just 50 games before transferring to Syracuse, where he recorded 36 points in 15 games.

He has carried that scoring touch to the pros, and is currently tied for first in the NLL with 22 goals in the FireWolves first 7 games. However, his offensive leadership extends far beyond his scoring ability, sitting second overall in the league with 49 points so far this season. Whether he's drawing defenders, finding open teammates, or delivering timely passes, Simmons has found a way to get things going offensively, averaging over 6 points a game.

As his role has grown, so has his leadership within the group. "We've got a strong leadership group in that room, and I'm just one piece of it. On the floor, it's about communicating and trusting each other, and off the floor it's making sure everyone feels valued and confident. The buy-in from the guys is what makes leadership effective," Simmons said.

That connection has been clear in Oshawa, where the FireWolves have been able to get momentum on home floor, thanks to the support of the local community. For Simmons, that energy was impossible to miss, citing the home opener as his standout from the season, saying "The crowd was amazing. Seeing the people of Oshawa show up and support us was the biggest moment for us. Getting a win in the TCC for them was huge and hopefully we can add another one."

That same sense of togetherness continues to shape the FireWolves' approach as the season unfolds. With a deep roster and a strong internal culture, Simmons believes the group's success will come down to staying connected and committed.

"We keep leaning on each other," he said. "Our focus is staying connected, pushing one another in practice, and staying committed to our system. If we keep playing for the guy beside us and trusting our depth, the momentum will stay there. Everything we want to accomplish is going to come from us doing it together."

The FireWolves future is bright with young leaders like Alex Simmons, driven by talent, trust, and a collective commitment.

The FireWolves continue their road swing as they head to "Sin City" to face the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday, January 31, at 10:00 PM ET at Lee's Family Forum.

Oshawa returns home to the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, February 14, to take on the San Diego Seals.

