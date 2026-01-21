FireWolves Acquire Forward Dawson Theede Via Trade from Halifax Thunderbirds

Published on January 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the acquisition of forward Dawson Theede from the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange for Oshawa's first round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval.

The 6'3" 250 lbs forward is from Brooklin, ON and has produced 21 points (11g, 10a) in 7 games played during the 2025-2026 season with Halifax. Theede was originally drafted in the fourth round (49th overall) in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft by the Rochester Knighthawks. In 61 career games with Rochester, Panther City Lacrosse Club, and Halifax, he has accumulated 181 points (98g, 83a), 262 loose balls, and has scored 24 power play goals.

Theede is no stranger to the Durham Region and had a successful junior lacrosse career with the Green Gaels Lacrosse Club and Whitby Warriors. He will add scoring and a physical style of play to the FireWolves offence.

The FireWolves continue their road trip as they play the Colorado Mammoth this Saturday, January 24 at 9 pm ET before heading to Las Vegas and then Toronto. They will return home to the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, February 14 against the San Diego Seals.







