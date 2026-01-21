Soldier on Members to Spend Day with the Black Bears

Before the Black Bears take on the Vancouver Warriors on Friday night, members of Soldier On will try their hand at lacrosse on the turf at Canadian Tire Centre, part of a full day spent around the arena.

Soldier On is a program of the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Group, which helps improve the quality of life and recovery of ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans.

"Sport, at every level, comes with moments of challenge, adversity, and time away from the activities that give people purpose and identity. Through partnerships with sport organizations and major sporting events, we're able to draw attention to the shared values of resilience, teamwork, and perseverance, and to showcase the positive role sport can play in recovery, connection, and personal growth," explains Melanie Borges, the communications manager for Soldier On.

"Collaborations like this strengthen community ties, promote inclusion, and allow our members to experience the camaraderie that comes from being part of a team. The Black Bears share these same values, which makes this partnership a natural fit."

Soldier On has previously partnered with sport organizations like the Ottawa Senators and Ottawa Open. Borges labels these as "vital" in helping create meaningful opportunities for Soldier On members and introducing new audiences to their work, while highlighting the connection between sport and service.

"Sport and physical activity play a key role in supporting the recovery and well-being of ill and injured CAF members and veterans. Getting active helps rebuild confidence, creates structure, and provides a healthy outlet for stress. Just as importantly, the social side of sport is a major focus for Soldier On," says Borges.

"Being part of a group, connecting with peers, and feeling supported can be just as impactful as the physical benefits. These experiences help reduce isolation, strengthen resilience, and give participants a renewed sense of purpose."

Borges says that some Soldier On members have tried lacrosse before, but for many, this event will be their first experience with the sport. "Introducing our members to new activities is a big part of what we do," says Borges.

"It encourages them to step outside their comfort zone, try something fresh, and build confidence in a supportive environment. Whether they're experienced or brand new, everyone benefits from the chance to learn, connect, and have fun together."

Friday's events include a morning watching shootaround, an in-class session on lacrosse with members of the team, an on-turf session in the afternoon, and of course, attendance to the game, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.

Next up at home is a Friday meeting with Vancouver on Jan. 23 at Canadian Tire Centre.







