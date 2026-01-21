Thunderbirds Acquire First-Round Pick from Oshawa

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has acquired a 2028 first-round pick from the Oshawa FireWolves in exchange for forward Dawson Theede.

With the addition of this pick, the Thunderbirds now hold multiple first-round selections in two of the next three drafts. The team is slated to pick in the first round three times in the 2026 NLL Draft, along with the two first-rounders in 2028.

The Thunderbirds organization would like to thank Dawson for his contributions, both on and off the floor, to the team over the last five seasons and wishes him the best in the future.







