Marcus Klarich Working in Pursuit of the Next Level

After a breakout season last year, Vancouver Warriors forward Marcus Klarich continued to take steps in his game over the summer, and he's still working towards the player he wants to become.

Now in his fourth NLL campaign, the 23-year-old feels more comfortable on the floor than he did a year ago, a confidence that's been built through year-round lacrosse and constant learning.

The biggest difference, Klarich says, comes from simply playing and thinking the game more often.

"I went into this year the same as last season. I'm still very eager to learn, and I know that I want to prove that I can be here. I just need to start putting those pieces together, on what makes a great off-ball player," Klarich said.

The comfort has been earned through non-stop reps between the NLL and WLA, along with steady guidance from the Warriors and Maple Ridge Burrards coaching staffs. The result is a player who understands the game better as he's working towards consistent execution.

Klarich is trusting the process, and Warriors' Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky talked about Klarich's speed and athleticism as unique skills in his game and that translate well to the way the Warriors want to play.

"For Marcus, it's about continuing to trust in his abilities and his skill set. He's an elite athlete, he can play on-ball, he can play off-ball, and when he commits to the details and plays within our system, good things happen. He's got full support from me and the coaching staff," Malawsky said.

In Vancouver's most recent game against the San Diego Seals, Klarich showed what that next level can look like.

With the Warriors down two goals and just over a minute left in regulation, Malawsky put two offensive players on the draw. Klarich lined up alongside Curtis Dickson, and seconds later stole the ball from Seals' faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste. Klarich broke in alone and scored, pulling Vancouver within one and bringing the fans in Rogers Arena to their feet.

"He [Baptiste] thought I was on his front shoulder, and I got a little bit of stick. The ball popped out, and then on the breakaway, I just stuck to a move that usually works in practice," Klarich said.

That instinct and confidence carried over from a dominant summer in the WLA, where Klarich earned WLA MVP and a 3-Star Award, where he tallied 72 points (37G, 35A) in 17 games. He was named a star of the game seven times, continuing the momentum from his breakout NLL season.

The summer allowed Klarich to expand his on-ball game, while still focusing and preparing him for more of an off-ball role he plays with the Warriors.

"I think it really helps doing that a lot during the winter, getting that side of my game going, and then going to the summer, where the ball will be in my stick more and I can work on my vision. I can work on my shooting a little bit more [too]. I think it's pretty cool how I get to balance both and do both throughout the year," Klarich said.

Despite sitting fifth on the Warriors in scoring with 14 points (5G, 9A), Klarich isn't satisfied with his game.

"I haven't got the looks I've wanted this year because I haven't been doing the right things. I see them in the film, and I need to start fixing a couple things off-ball. That's always been a goal of mine, to be one of those really good off-ball players. It does take time, and I'm trying to learn, but I need to start putting the pieces together," he said.

That pursuit is aided by Malawsky, who was one of the best off-ball players of his generation. Klarich reviews film with the head coach, breaking down not just positioning, but the thought process behind each move.

"The 'why' is the big part he always goes through and the explanation of what the defence would be thinking. So, he definitely helps a lot in that aspect," Klarich said. "I think it's more about committing to the off-ball game and committing to working as a team, like you're not just trying to get yourself open, you're trying to get other people open, and by doing the off-ball things, that really helps a lot."

Klarich's appetite for learning extends beyond practice and film. He continues to work with his teammates, forward Keegan Bal and goaltender Christian Del Bianco, in early morning shootarounds during the week. He's learned how to be more deceptive with his shots from Bal, and gains insight from Del Bianco on how goaltenders react to certain moves.

"He [Del Bianco] is such a genius when it comes to tendencies, and he will tell you what most goalies are thinking when you're at a different spot on the floor," Klarich said.

He's more comfortable, but he's not complacent. As he continues to refine the details of his game and commit to the habits that create scoring opportunities, Klarich's next step will come from consistently doing the unseen work that leads to highlight-reel moments.







