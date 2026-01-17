Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Seals

Published on January 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between Vancouver and San Diego this season.

- The Warriors have a 4-9 all-time record against the Seals, including an 2-4 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Keegan Bal is leading the Warriors offensively this season, recording 27 points (8-19-27) in four games this season.

- Christian Del Bianco is amongst the league-leaders in net this season, posting an 82.9 save percentage and an 8.64 goals-against average.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Curtis Dickson

- Dickson is currently leading all Warriors players in goals (10) and ranks second in points (17). In his return to Calgary last week, the Port Coquitlam, BC native totaled seven points (4-3-7) including the overtime winner.

PLAYER TO WATCH - SAN DIEGO

Tre Leclaire

- The Surrey, BC native is currently leading all Seals players in scoring this season, registering 19 points (11-8-19) across four games played. In San Diego's lone road game this season (Nov. 29 at OTT), Leclaire posted nine points (5-4-9).

WARRIORS VS SEALS

Vancouver San Diego

10.3 GF/Game 10.3

8.8 GA/Game 13.8

46.3 Shots/Game 59.3

14.3 PIM/Game 15.0

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN+

- NLL+

