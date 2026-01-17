Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Seals
Published on January 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between Vancouver and San Diego this season.
- The Warriors have a 4-9 all-time record against the Seals, including an 2-4 record at home.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Keegan Bal is leading the Warriors offensively this season, recording 27 points (8-19-27) in four games this season.
- Christian Del Bianco is amongst the league-leaders in net this season, posting an 82.9 save percentage and an 8.64 goals-against average.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Curtis Dickson
- Dickson is currently leading all Warriors players in goals (10) and ranks second in points (17). In his return to Calgary last week, the Port Coquitlam, BC native totaled seven points (4-3-7) including the overtime winner.
PLAYER TO WATCH - SAN DIEGO
Tre Leclaire
- The Surrey, BC native is currently leading all Seals players in scoring this season, registering 19 points (11-8-19) across four games played. In San Diego's lone road game this season (Nov. 29 at OTT), Leclaire posted nine points (5-4-9).
WARRIORS VS SEALS
Vancouver San Diego
10.3 GF/Game 10.3
8.8 GA/Game 13.8
46.3 Shots/Game 59.3
14.3 PIM/Game 15.0
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN+
- NLL+
- ESPN+
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 16, 2026
- Seals Win a Thriller in Vancouver - San Diego Seals
- Roughnecks Downed by Storm - Calgary Roughnecks
- Bandits' Comeback Falls Short in 10-9 Loss to Black Bears - Buffalo Bandits
- Mammoth Win Third-Straight Via 11-6 Victory over Halifax Thunderbirds - Colorado Mammoth
- Thunderbirds Drop Second Straight to Mammoth - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Seals - Vancouver Warriors
- Thunderbirds Welcome Mammoth to the Nest - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Black Bears Visit Defending Champion Bandits - Ottawa Black Bears
- Gary Sundown Named Winner of 2025-26 John Faller Memorial Award - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.