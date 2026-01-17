Thunderbirds Drop Second Straight to Mammoth

Published on January 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds fell to the Colorado Mammoth, losing 11-6 at Scotiabank Centre on Friday night.

Randy Staats had a team-high five points while Cody Jamieson scored a hat trick. Clarke Petterson had a pair of goals and three points.

Warren Hill started the game but was pulled for Drew Hutchison in the second quarter. The former had 22 saves while the latter turned away 14 shots. Hutchison was on record for the loss.

The game went through the opening 15 minutes without a goal, as Hill and Dillon Ward went save for save through the first quarter.

However, Colorado found the opening goal of the contest, with Dylan McIntosh scoring on a five-minute power play. Jack Hannah quickly made it 2-0 on the man advantage before Clarke Petterson got Halifax on the scoresheet at the 12:58 mark of the second.

But the Mammoth took control of the game from there. Four straight goals from Tim Edwards, Andrew Kew (2), and Hannah made it a 6-1 advantage for the visitors. Randy Staats got one back late on the power play, but Colorado had a four-goal advantage at the half.

Halifax got a pair in the third, both coming from Jamieson on the power play, but a Braedon Saris marker made it 7-4 Colorado heading into the fourth.

From there, the Mammoth found insurance marker from Kew, and despite goals from Jamieson and Petterson to try to get Halifax back into the game, Malcom scored three straight to end the game and seal the victory for the Mammoth.

The Thunderbirds sit at 3-4 on the season heading into their bye week. They'll be back in action on Jan 31 against Georgia at Scotiabank Centre. Face-off is set for 7:00 p.m. AT.







