Creating Moments in the Maritimes: Bomberry's Next Chapter

Published on January 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







Previously featured in our December 27 'Inside The Nest' Magazine

Since being drafted seventh overall in 2018, Brendan Bomberry spent six seasons with the Georgia Swarm, learning the ins and outs of the National Lacrosse League and what it takes to be a professional lacrosse player. This off-season, Bomberry decided it was time for a new challenge, taking his talents to the Maritimes and signing with the Halifax Thunderbirds in free agency.

"As a lacrosse player, as a competitor, you're always looking to push yourself to the highest level," Bomberry said. "When I got into this league, I wanted to absorb as much as I could and be as successful as I could, and I can't thank the Swarm enough for giving me those tools. But part of why I wanted to come to Halifax was to continue growing, to learn from some of the best minds in the game and keep getting better as an athlete."

While joining a new team often comes with anticipation, anxiety and uncertainty, Bomberry's arrival in Halifax felt more like a homecoming. Over the years, he has played alongside current Thunderbirds Randy Staats, Cody Jamieson and Warren Hill, among others, with the Six Nations Chiefs of the Major Series Lacrosse and the Haudenosaunee Nationals on the world stage.

That familiarity helped ease the nerves heading into training camp and allowed for instant chemistry.

"Just having guys you've battled with and been around for so many years helps a lot," Bomberry said. "Being able to piggyback off their routines and how they see the game made things easier. I didn't feel like I was coming in as the new guy because I already had relationships with so many of the guys here.

"It makes everything seamless and comfortable. That's the biggest thing that allows me to just focus on my job and not worry about all the extra stuff. I can focus on doing whatever I can to help the team win, and that's why I came here."

While Bomberry has shared jerseys with many of his current teammates for years, much of that time came in short stints or summer seasons. Now, competing together at the professional level has given him a deeper appreciation for how they prepare and operate on a daily basis.

"The funny thing is, I've played with them for so long, but I really haven't," Bomberry said. "In the summertime, you don't practice much, so being in a full practice environment and seeing how they go about their business every day has been huge. Watching how they prepare, how they get better and how they push the group forward is something I've tried to take in and emulate."

As Bomberry continues to learn more about his teammates, he's also learned more about his own game. After entering the league primarily as a forward, he has evolved into a true Swiss Army knife, capable of playing both the front door and back door.

When he signed with the Thunderbirds, the coaching staff acknowledged that versatility, initially slotting him in on the back end to help stabilize Halifax's transition game.

"I'm willing to do whatever my team needs," Bomberry said. "Sometimes it actually helps to have your role defined so you can prepare, watch film and know what you're getting into. But I've also learned how to adapt on the fly, and that's helped me a lot."

Early in the season, the Thunderbirds were forced to adjust when forward Thomas Hoggarth went down with a lower-body injury. The opening on the right side of the offence pushed Bomberry back to the position where he began his NLL career, and he was ready.

"I know I have to stay on my toes," Bomberry said. "I've always tried to be ready when my number's called. I've worked hard on the mental side of adapting, and while there's still room to grow, I know I have tools I can lean on. I want to be consistent, read off the guys around me and set everyone up for success for the greater good of this team."

Chemistry remains at the heart of that success, and Bomberry has quickly rekindled it playing up front alongside Jamieson, Staats and Theede. Fresh off their third straight Mann Cup championship together, the group has brought confidence and energy to the Thunderbirds' offence, even while navigating adversity.

"It's actually exciting to play with them up front," Bomberry said. "Even though I've played with them for so long, we haven't always been in the same situations or positions. We've bounced around a lot. Now we're building that offensive chemistry, and it's kind of crazy to think how long we've played together without really getting that chance. We already have the comfort and relationships off the floor, and now we're building it on the floor, too."

At its core, Bomberry's journey to Halifax reflects what the game has always meant to him: family, connection and legacy. This past summer, he coached his son Jagger at the U13 Minor Box Nationals in Halifax, giving him a firsthand look at the city where Bomberry would soon begin the next chapter of his career.

"It was incredible to show my son that this is where I'm going to be," Bomberry said. "He was amazed by how much the Thunderbirds are part of the city. He was at the home opener, and seeing how much this team means to Halifax was special.

"One of my goals is to play as long as I can so my kids can remember watching me play. There's no better place than Halifax to create those memories."







