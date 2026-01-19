Bandits Acquire Third-Round Pick

Published on January 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced that the team has acquired a third-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft from the Toronto Rock in exchange for goaltender Steve Orleman.







