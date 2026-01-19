Bandits Acquire Third-Round Pick
NLL Buffalo Bandits

Bandits Acquire Third-Round Pick

Published on January 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release


BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced that the team has acquired a third-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft from the Toronto Rock in exchange for goaltender Steve Orleman.

Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from January 19, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central