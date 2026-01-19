Toronto Rock Acquire Goalie Steve Orleman from Buffalo

Published on January 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and GM Jamie Dawick today announced the acquisition of goaltender Steve Orleman via trade from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a 2026 3rd round draft pick. The Rock currently own two 2026 third round picks, Vancouver's and their own, and Buffalo will receive the lesser of the two picks.

"I've watched him play since he was 14 and he was always one of the best," said Dawick about Orleman. "He was thrown in at young age in a tough situation. I've always believed goalies don't hit their stride until they are 25-30 and we're getting a goalie who fits that description.

To make room for Orleman on the Active Roster, the Rock placed goaltender Nick Rose on the Injured Reserve List after the star goalie suffered a lower body injury in the third quarter of the Rock's win over Rochester on Saturday.

"Rosey was injured on the weekend and has been dealing with some other injuries, so he won't be available for this weekend and maybe a bit longer," explained Dawick. This move addresses our goalie depth for the immediate and for the future. Our goalie depth is better than it was yesterday."

Orleman was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 19th overall in the 2019 NLL Draft by the Georgia Swarm. The 26-year-old Kitchener, ON native first saw NLL playing time with the New York Riptide. During his two seasons on Long Island, he compiled a 9-19 record with the young franchise and earned some valuable playing experience.

During his time with Buffalo, he was a member of the 2024 and 2025 Buffalo championship teams. Playing behind NLL all-time great Matt Vinc, Orleman played only 58 minutes over the course of two seasons. This season, Orleman had only appeared for 36 seconds.

This past summer, Orleman had a breakout season with the Brooklin Lacrosse Club in Ontario's Major Series Lacrosse. He appeared in 12 games and started 11 of those, posting a 7.59 goals-against-average (GAA) and an .816 save percentage along with an 8-2 win-loss record.

The newest member of the Rock will get to meet his teammates on Tuesday night at practice as he gets settled in his new surroundings, leaving the black and orange to step over to the other side of the greatest rivalry in the NLL.

The Rock will return home for the first of three straight weekends when they host the Georgia Swarm on Kidz Night at TD Coliseum in Hamilton on Saturday, January 24 at 7pm ET.

