Bandits Acquire McCannell from Wings

Published on January 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired transition player Mike McCannell from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

McCannell (6'1", 190 lbs., 7/19/1999) was drafted by the San Diego Seals in the first round (5th overall) of the 2021 NLL Draft and has played in parts of three seasons for the Seals and Wings. In 35 career games, the Orangeville, Ontario native has compiled 16 points (5+11) and 116 loose-ball recoveries.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.