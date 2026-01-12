Alaska Airlines Named the Official Airline Partner of the San Diego Seals and Presenting Partner for January's Heroes Night

Published on January 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







Two organizations with deep ties to San Diego are coming together to recognize and celebrate the region's military community. The San Diego Seals have named Alaska Airlines their official airline partner and the presenting partner of Heroes Night on January 30 at Pechanga Arena.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, the Seals will donate 1,500 tickets for Heroes Night to military members and their families within the San Diego community, ensuring those who serve are celebrated in the stands.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Alaska Airlines, a company that shares our profound respect for the military community that is the backbone of San Diego," said Ben Morse, Vice President of Partnerships for the Seals. "This partnership goes beyond branding. It is about taking tangible action to show our gratitude to the men and women who lay their lives on the line day-in and day-out to protect our freedom."

Further amplifying their support for this partnership, Alaska Airlines also is pledging to donate 15,000 Atmos Rewards miles to the nonprofit Zero8Hundred for every hat trick scored by a Seals player at home during the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season. Zero8Hundred is a local San Diego-based non-profit that assists military personnel and their families with the transition to civilian life.

"Teaming up with the Seals to honor our San Diego military community is deeply meaningful for us at Alaska," said J'Keren Sears, Alaska Airlines' Program Manager of Public Affairs. "We are proud that this partnership allows us to directly support the incredible work of Zero8Hundred, an organization that does so much for local military and their families as they navigate the transition to civilian life."







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.