Thunderbirds Drop Third Straight at Hands of Swarm

Published on February 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds dropped another game at home, falling 11-7 to the Georgia Swarm at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

Cody Jamieson led all Thunderbirds scorers with four points on the night -- all assists -- while Jason Knox chipped in with a hat trick. Randy Staats, Clarke Petterson, Mike Robinson, and Brendan Bomberry all finished with two points apiece.

Warren Hill 36 shots but ended up with the loss on the night.

The teams exchanged goals in the opening 15 minutes, with Bryan Cole opening the scoring for the visitors. Knox and Petterson answered for Halifax, giving them a brief lead, but a Michael Grace transition marker knotted things at two after the first frame.

Nonkon Thompson opened the second with a goal for Halifax, but from there, Georgia started to pull away. Nolan Byrne had a pair, with Shayne Jackson splitting those markers with his first of the evening. Knox ended the brief run with his second

A two-goal run for Halifax cut into the deficit, as Knox completed his hat trick before Staats added his first, making it a 7-6 lead for Georgia at the half.

The third quarter was a defensive showcase from both teams, with Hill and Brett Dobson coming up with some massive saves to keep their teams deadlocked. Jackson got the only goal of the stanza for Georgia, sending them into the fourth up 8-6.

Halifax opened the fourth with a goal from Staats, but the Swarm shut things down and added three insurance markers from Byrne and Jordan MacIntosh to seal the 11-7 victory on the road.

The Thunderbirds sit at 3-5 on the season following this loss. They'll have next weekend off before returning home to finish their season series with the Buffalo Bandits on Feb 14. Face-off is set for 7:30 p.m. AT.







