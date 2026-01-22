Thunderbirds Sign Stephen Keogh

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed forward Stephen Keogh to a one-year contract.

Keogh, 38, is a 12-year NLL veteran who has spent parts of nine years as a member of the Thunderbirds' organization. He was originally selected by the franchise with the second-overall pick in the 2011 NLL Draft.

The Toronto, Ontario native last played for Halifax during the 2021-22 NLL season, registering 15 goals and 27 points in 13 outings.

Over 166 career games, Keogh has registered 247 goals and 489 points. In 105 career games with the organization, he has 153 goals and 152 assists for 305 points.







