Defenseman Jordan Gilles Continues to Climb Mammoth Franchise Rankings

Published on January 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The 2025-26 season will always be a memorable campaign for Colorado Mammoth defenseman Jordan Gilles.

Mostly due to the fact the well-toned defenseman became a father during said session, as he and his family welcomed a beautiful baby girl to the world in early December.

However, this trip around the NLL circuit continues to represent quite the historic campaign on the turf for Gilles, as the veteran defenseman continues to climb the franchise's all-time ranks in several categories.

Originally drafted by the Mammoth during the sixth round (52nd overall) of the 2015 NLL Entry Draft, Gilles has played each of his 158 career contests with Colorado.

Trailing a list of established Mammoth personnel, including the likes of Dillon Ward, John Gallant, Robert Hope, Joey Cupido and Eli McLaughlin, Gilles has recorded the sixth-most regular season appearances in franchise history, with a shot to advance all the way to No. 4 overall this season (with McLaughlin away from the team developing his firefighting career and Cupido likely having played his last game with Colorado a few seasons back.)

"Stepping into a veteran role doesn't happen without learning so much from the guys who came before me and now I get to pass that experience on. I'm just getting more wise, I think," Gilles said with his patented smile.

"This is the year that I've felt a little older and it helps my game because I'm more experienced and I can share that experience and still get pushed by these young guys."

And while we've known said game totals have continued to approach Top 5 territory, it's the back-ender's counts in both the loose ball and caused turnover categories which continue to cement his place in Mammoth history.

Currently owning the third-most loose balls in franchise history, the defenseman recently surpassed former Mammoth captain John Gallant during the team's Dec. 13 contest against the Philadelphia Wings for the honors, now up to 812 as his tenth professional campaign rages on.

"Good," Gilles said with a laugh when he was informed he passed his good friend in Gallant.

"It's awesome, especially beating Johnny. I know how good of a player he is. On and off the floor, I look up to him, so that's cool. It's probably Joey and Hopey in front of me, right? Two great guys I've gotten to play with, so it's cool to have my name next to theirs."

After recording five loose balls during the team's most recent 11-6 win over the Halifax Thunderbirds Jan. 16, Gilles officially surpassed another former captain in Dan Coates, bringing 140 career caused turnovers into this weekend's matchup against the Oshawa FireWolves, now one more than the longtime Mammoth defenseman, who remains at 139.

"It shows hard work in the game," Gilles added.

"Our defense is a system, but anytime you can force a turnover or grab a loose ball, it just helps our offense get the ball and gets our defense off the floor."

Just over 100 loose balls short of the No. 2 honors, currently occupied by Cupido, Gilles very much has a chance to move into the second rank sometime next season. However, knowing Hope has over 500 more LBs than Gilles suggests he'll be forced to settle for the second-most scoops in franchise history, as Hope has generally operated in a defensive position which is a bit friendlier to loose ball collections.

That said, it's been an honor to watch Gilles do his thing through his first 158 games. And if we know anything about the physical, hard-working defenseman, it's the idea that he could quite literally play another 10 seasons if he so chooses!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the organization's latest transactions, news and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.