Philadelphia Wings to Host "Kiss Game" on Friday, January 23

Published on January 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

WHEN: Philadelphia Wings vs. San Diego Seals | Friday, January 23

WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena

DETAILS: On Friday, the Philadelphia Wings will welcome KISS fans for the first-ever "KISS Game." Marking a first-of-its-kind event in the NLL, the arena-wide theme night pays tribute to the iconic band following the celebration of their 50th anniversary of their album "Alive!"

The evening will begin with a pre-game concert featuring Cold Gin KISS, a Baltimore-based tribute band who will then play again at half-time at the Chevy Spotlight in the 11th Street Atrium.

All fans in attendance at the game can look forward to tributes to the band throughout the night. The Philadelphia Wings KISS Game will launch several special limited-edition, officially licensed KISS x Wings merchandise pieces including a t-shirt and hoodie. Fans are also invited to come "dressed to kill" in their best KISS outfits for a look-a-like contest. Plus, don't miss a KISS x Wings photo op at section 117 and specialty KISS-themed cocktails available in the East Food Hall:

Hotter than Hell | Classic whiskey and coke with a fiery cinnamon twist

Dr. Love | A smooth sweet vodka cocktail with peach and cranberry







