Wings Postgame: Wings (7) vs. Desert Dogs (10) Final

Published on January 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings fell to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday night in a 10-7 loss.

Forwards Eric Fannell and Brennan O'Neill continued to lead the team in goals, scoring two each.

Defenseman Chris Corbeil added an unassisted third quarter goal, marking his first of the season.

The Wings will return home next week to take on the San Diego Seals on Friday, January 23 at 7:00PM.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Lee's Family Forum

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 1-4 7 FINAL 10 LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS 3-3

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 1 2 2 2 - 7 PHI: Damude (48/58)

LV 4 1 2 3 - 10 LV: Kells (38/45)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: Fannell (2), O'Neill (2),Sowers (1), Caputo (1), Corbeil (1)

LV: Poitras (3), Kirst (2), Fraser (2), LaFontaine (1), Cloutier (1), Webster (1)







