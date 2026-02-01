FireWolves Fall Short of Comeback against Desert Dogs

Published on February 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves on game night

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves on game night(Oshawa FireWolves)

LAS VEGAS, NV- Alex Simmons and Dawson Theede's seven points, along with a solid defensive effort, weren't enough for the Oshawa FireWolves (2-7), who fell 16-13 to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-3) Saturday night from Lee's Family Forum.

Oshawa didn't take long to get on the scoreboard as Alex Simmons scored 1:07 into the game. Las Vegas responded quickly as Connor Kirst scored to tie it at one apiece. Later on, Dawson Theede found the score sheet for a 2-1 advantage and not only gave Oshawa the lead, but Theede scored his 100th career National Lacrosse League goal. Kyle Killen made it a tie game before Oshawa gained the lead again from Tye Kurtz as he scored two straight.

Oshawa held a lead for a short moment before the Desert Dogs scored two quick markers to make it a four-all game after the opening quarter.

Theede scored quickly in the quarter before the Dogs answered. The intensity picked up in the second as teams were more physical on defence and goalies were standing tall. After Las Vegas tied it up again, Ethan Walker joined in on the scoring action to make it a 6-5 FireWolves lead, and they took that lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw Oshawa and Las Vegas go neck-for-neck in scoring. The teams traded goals and momentum swings until late in the quarter, when the home team pulled away with three goals, including two goals on the power play. Dyson Williams scored a buzzer-beater to give the FireWolves some hope as they headed into the final quarter tied at 10.

In the fourth, it was all Desert Dogs. Oshawa was able to find their looks, and succeeded on a couple, including Taggart Clark, who had a bullet of a shot from deep, followed by Williams' two goals in the quarter to complete his sixth-career hat trick. However, that was as close as the FireWolves would come as Desert Dogs' starting goaltender, Landon Kells, stood tall while Las Vegas scored six goals in the quarter to win by three.

The FireWolves will now wrap up their road trip when they face one of their provincial rivals, the Toronto Rock, next week on February 7 at 7:00 PM ET from TD Coliseum.

Oshawa will be back in the Durham Region on February 14 against the San Diego Seals for our Star Wars-themed night. Visit https://oshawafirewolves.com/tickets/oshawa-firewolves-2025-26-season-tickets/ to purchase your tickets.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.