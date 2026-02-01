Warriors' Massive Third Quarter Propels Vancouver, 16-6, over Rochester

Published on February 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Vancouver Warriors had seven goals in the third quarter to take down the Rochester Knighthawks 16-6 at Blue Cross Arena.

Nine minutes into the first quarter, Rochester goaltender Rylan Hartley came out of his net and ran into Warriors' defenceman Steph Charbonneau, who was running up the floor in transition. The play resulted in a five-minute major penalty and Hartley's ejection from the game, swinging the momentum in Vancouver's favour. The Warriors scored two goals on the power play, taking a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Vancouver held an 8-4 lead at the half and went on a seven-goal run in the third quarter while holding the Knighthawks scoreless.

Forward Keegan Bal had 13 points (2G, 11A) while Curtis Dickson had five goals and three assists, and Jesse King potted four goals and four assists. Marcus Klarich and Adam Charalambides each had two goals and three assists, and defenceman Owen Grant had a single and an assist.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco stopped 44 of 50 shots he faced.

With the win, the Warriors move to 5-2 on the season. Vancouver returns to Rogers Arena for their second game of the home-and-home series against the Knighthawks on February 7th at 7 p.m. PT.

By: Lindsey Horsting







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.