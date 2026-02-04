Assist Bliss: Chemistry Behind Warriors' 28-Helper Night

Published on February 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors' forward group scores by committee and take just as much pride in the pass as they do in the finish.

In the NLL, the difference in the window to make a pass and convert on goal can close in milliseconds. Success depends on timing, trust, and chemistry, and last weekend against the Rochester Knighthawks, that connection was on full display. The Warriors piled up 28 assists in the game, a number that underscored their ball movement, and the milestones reached along the way.

Adam Charalambides reached 200 career assists, and Keegan Bal surpassed 600 career points and tallied 10 assists in the game.

The two frequently collaborate on offence. Of Charalambides' 200 career assists, Bal has finished 73 of them. Of Bal's 370 assists, Bides has scored on 58. Their on-floor partnership is built on repetition, communication, and accountability.

It is a collective effort, naming their teammate's ability to finish and the coaching staff's dedication and preparation for their success.

"It's not an easy league to flourish in, and we have so many guys who are at that level and are that good. I think it's just a testament to how hard they've worked to get there, and the reps that they've taken to be as accurate as they are and as good of shooters to find that touch. It says a lot about who they are as people," Bal said.

"That's the exciting energy and magical moments of our sport is getting to celebrate those goals and seeing those guys make tough plays to put it into the net," Charalambides said. "You're just so excited when your teammates score."

Bal and lefty forward Ryan Martel combined for 103 goals off Charalambides' assists. In his fifth season with the Warriors, Charalambides has spent his entire NLL career alongside Bal and Martel, and he said the chemistry, timing, and understanding tendencies of his teammates took time to develop.

Film review plays a significant role in maintaining that edge. Identifying missed opportunities is just as important as highlighting what worked. The accountability piece is something Bides feels is a part of his and Bal's success together on the floor.

"Something Keegan and I really share is we'll be the first guy to tell the other the next week 'Hey, I saw you on film there, I missed you, really going to make sure I'm looking for you in that gap,'" Bides said.

"Thinking about your positioning, you want to stay low in the corners when you're feeding, try not to creep out too much, make sure we have good feeding lanes and just focus on that process week to week to improve it."

Bal's assist totals reflect the depth of the group around him. Among his top 10 targets are current Warriors Ryan Martel (28 assists on Martel goals), Marcus Klarich (17), and Curtis Dickson (14), and of course Charalambides. Bal says playing with a group of high-caliber players and playmakers who know where the best spots are to be on the floor makes the job easier.

"This is the most talented offensive group that I've ever played with in the NLL," Bal said. "Whenever you're playing with guys this good, you want to put them in spots to succeed, whether that's passing, picking, really anything. The more we move the ball as an offence, and the more everyone gets their touches and gets their shots, the better that we're going to be, because there's just so much skill."

One of the most important things about being a playmaker is being able to trust your teammates. Trust is like chemistry; it comes with time and when you have it is when some of the most incredible plays happen.

"I think it's everything. It's a lot easier, kind of forcing the ball in to your teammates when you trust that they're going to catch it because they've caught it before, and they're going to either score or come really close to scoring. You're so much more likely to jam the ball in there or throw a 50-50 ball if you've built that trust," Bal said.

Seven games into the season, the Warriors feel their offence is beginning to feel more fluid. With milestones reached and chemistry strengthening, the group is hoping to use that momentum in the upcoming stretch of games.

"I think you're really starting to see where this offensive group can hum when we're learning off one another, playing off one another, and playing with high energy," Charalambides said.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.