Swarm Return to ATL Riding 3-Game Win Streak against Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Published on February 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







The Georgia Swarm is the hottest team in Atlanta right now, riding a three-game win streak as they return to Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena, Duluth, Georgia, on Friday, February 7, at 7:30 p.m. With momentum building and confidence growing, the question is simple: can they make it four?

Georgia's run has been built the way head coach Ed Comeau likes it - from the defensive end out. He's been clear that the Swarm's recent success starts with being "stingy," and that identity shows up every night. The Swarm sit among the league's best in goals against, consistently holding opponents to single digits, and much of that credit goes to Brett Dobson, who has been rock-solid in net. Comeau has pointed to Dobson's consistency as the foundation that's allowed Georgia to "find itself offensively," even when goals haven't come easily. Dobson alone this season has had 347 saves.

That defensive confidence has opened the door for the offense to evolve. Shayne Jackson continues to pace the Swarm's offense, providing steady production and leadership, while Lyle Thompson remains the engine that drives everything Georgia does. Even when Thompson isn't filling the stat sheet, Comeau has emphasized the value of his work away from the ball - setting picks, creating space, and doing whatever it takes to help the team win. As the coach put it, even on off nights, Thompson "never takes the team down with him."

One of the biggest developments during this stretch has been Nolan Byrne, whose confidence has taken a noticeable jump. Comeau noted that Byrne's physical presence and work rate without the ball have made a difference, especially around the crease. The 21-year-old continues to grow into his role, using his size to battle defenders, create space for teammates, and capitalize when opportunities present themselves.

Then there's Jordan MacIntosh, who has embraced an expanded role this season. Comeau has praised his willingness to do whatever the team needs - playing offense, defense, transition, and special teams - while leading a unit that currently ranks among the league's best defensively. MacIntosh's versatility has been a key factor in Georgia's ability to control tempo and win games in different ways.

On the other side, Las Vegas arrives in Duluth as a much different team than in years past. The Desert Dogs have leveraged free agency to bring in talent that not only scores but also brings experience and leadership. Las Vegas Desert Dogs Coach Shawn Williams emphasized the importance of building a culture first: "It's all about taking care of the little things, sharing the ball, and fighting for 60 minutes," he said. "Even with the new guys and new coaches, they've bought in fully, and it's starting to show on the floor."

Vegas' offense has been firing on all cylinders, led by Mitch Jones, who ranks among the league leaders in points. Williams highlighted the impact of veteran leadership on the team: "Mitch is like another coach on the floor. He directs traffic, keeps guys focused, and sets the tone with his professionalism. That kind of presence makes a big difference in close games." He also noted the Desert Dogs' selfless approach: "It's not about who scores. It's about sharing the ball, playing smart, and giving ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter."

Friday night sets up as a true contrast in styles. Las Vegas wants to push the pace and turn games into shootouts. Georgia wants to defend, move the ball, and grind teams down. Comeau summed it up simply: the challenge will be slowing down a Vegas offense that's scoring against some of the league's top teams, while still finding ways to get to double digits themselves.

Three straight wins. One of the league's best defenses. Veterans leading and young players stepping up. With Gas South Arena behind them, the Swarm have a chance to keep rolling - and show that this stretch is more than just a hot streak.







