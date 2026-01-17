Seals Win a Thriller in Vancouver

There were a few heart-stopping moments late, but the San Diego Seals came on the road and ended Vancouver's three-game winning streak with a hard-fought 11-9 win before a packed house on Friday night at Rogers Arena. The win also snapped the Seals' three-game losing streak.

The Seals got off to a terrific start, outscoring Vancouver 3-1 during the opening 15 minutes. Tre Leclaire contributed to the Seals' fast start, scoring a goal just 32 seconds in on the first shot of the night by either team. The Seals' special teams were responsible for their next two goals with Connor Robinson scoring on a power play and Zach Currier on a delayed penalty just 32 seconds later. The Seals were stout on defense and Chris Origlieri solid in net as the Seals held Vancouver off the scoreboard for the first 14:07 of the game with the Warriors' lone goal coming off a rare San Diego turnover with 53 seconds left in the quarter.

The second quarter started just as fast for the Seals. Right off the opening faceoff, Leclaire slipped a behind-the-back pass to Danny Logan, who beat Warriors goaltender Christian Del Bianco in the top right corner for his first goal of the season. A little more than two minutes later, the Seals scored again on a delayed penalty with Pat Kavanagh bouncing one between Del Bianco's legs for a 5-1 advantage. That lead didn't last however as the middle of the second quarter was dominated by the Warriors. Adam Charalambides scored a goal at the 10:16 mark that ignited the Warriors and Rogers Arena. Vancouver proceeded to go on a 5-1 run of their own to tie the game at 6-6. Charalambides added a power play goal, while Reid Bowering, Keegan Bal and former Seal Curtis Dickson also scored. The Seals stopped the Vancouver run with a much-needed goal by Dylan Watson with 4:13 remaining in the quarter. Watson made a terrific play, snagging a loose ball out of mid-air in front of the Vancouver crease and he slipped one by Del Bianco to give the lead back to the Seals, 7-6. They would hold onto that lead going into the locker room at halftime.

The Seals struck fast again in the third quarter and outscored Vancouver 2-1 to go up by a score of 9-7. The Seals dented the scoreboard just 1:13 in when Kavanagh slipped a behind-the-back no-look pass to Leclaire who scored from the top of the circle to put the Seals back up by two, 8-6. The Seals' other goal was scored by Watson, while the Vancouver goal was scored by Charalambides, his third of the night for the hat trick.

Not quite as fast as the first three quarters but the Seals struck first again in the fourth. Currier was the beneficiary this time as he got his stick on a loose ball in front of the net and steered it past Del Bianco for a 10-7 lead.

The score remained as such until the 1:04 mark and that's when things got interesting. Bal scored for Vancouver to get the Warriors back within two and just eight seconds later off the ensuing faceoff, Marcus Klarich stripped Trevor Baptiste from behind and bounced one in in front of Origlieri and a three goal lead was down to one. After another Vancouver steal, Dickson took off down field and got off a shot while diving thru the crease. The shot appeared to sneak by Origlieri, but Dickson was called for a crease violation and the goal was wiped away. The Seals responded with an empty-netter by Eli Gobrecht with just four seconds remaining and that would be the final goal in the 11-9 win.

With the win, the Seals improve their record to 2-3 on the season. They will return to the turf next Friday night (Jan. 23) when they face the Philadelphia Wings at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Faceoff is 4 p.m. PT.







