Seals Roll over Philly Behind Big Effort from Origlieri and Defense

Published on January 31, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

A week after falling to the Seals on their home floor, the Philadelphia Wings came into Pechanga Arena late on Friday night starting hot and scoring a goal with 1:28 left in the first quarter to take a 4-2 lead. That would be the last goal the visitors from the City of Brotherly Love would score though for the next 34:07 of game time as the Seals would score the game's next 10 goals on their way to cruising to a 13-7 victory over the Wings, their third straight win to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Chris Origlieri was fantastic in between the pipes in picking up his fourth win of the season as the team's starting netminder. Origlieri turned away 34 of the Wings' 41 shots on a night when more than 7,000 fans packed Pechanga Arena, creating an electric atmosphere. The Seals' defense caused havoc throughout the night forcing seven turnovers, while every Seal who suited up scooped up at least one loose ball, including a game-high 16 by Zach Currier, who also had a pair of goals and three assists to complement his effort.

On the offensive side, Trevor Baptiste continued his dominance in the faceoff circle winning 18 of the game's 24 faceoffs, while six different Seals scored goals, led by Connor Robinson and Tre Leclaire, who each recorded hat tricks with three goals apiece. Dylan Watson and Pat Kavanagh both scored twice, while Ben McIntosh had a goal to go along with four assists, matching Wes Berg for the most assists on the night.

Philadelphia scored the game's first goal 43 seconds in and led 4-2 after one quarter with Kavanagh and Currier scoring for the Seals.

The second period was all Seals. It took 8:44 into the second to relight the lamp and relight it they did as the Seals caught fire and scored three goals in a 23-second span to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead. McIntosh scored the first after taking a pass from Berg just outside the crease and scoring on a diving shot that beat Wings goaltender Nick Damude to the glove side. Just eight seconds later after Trevor Baptiste controlled the ensuing faceoff, the ball found Leclaire, who scored to tie the game 4-4, and 15 seconds after another Baptiste faceoff win, Robinson took a pass from Currier to give the Seals their first lead of the night. Those two would link up again with 2:24 left in the half when Currier served up a quick strike to Robinson, who scored from the top of the crease to give the Seals a 6-4 lead at the break.

The Seals seized control of the game in the third quarter, again outscoring the Wings 4-0. Watson, McInstosh, Leclaire and Kavanagh all scored for the home side as the Seals staked out to a 10-4 advantage going into the fourth.

The Seals scored the first two goals of the fourth period to increase their lead to 12-4 on a pair of power play goals by Robinson and Leclaire. Philadelphia finally ended the scoring drought on a power play goal 2:39 into the quarter and would add a couple of late goals, but Currier slammed the door shut, smashing one home from behind Damude with exactly 5:00 left in the contest as the Seals closed out the win.

The Seals picked up their first win of the season at Pechanga Arena and improved to 4-3 overall on the year while Philadelphia falls to 1-6. The Seals will return to Pechanga Arena next Saturday night (Feb. 7) when they host the Saskatchewan Rush at 7 p.m. PT.







