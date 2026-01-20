Seals Head to Philly for the Front End of a Home-And-Home against the Wings Looking to Make It Two Straight

The San Diego Seals, fresh off their first win in 48 days, will now head to the "City of Brotherly Love" for the front end of a home-and-home against the Philadelphia Wings this Friday night (Jan. 23) at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Faceoff is 4 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast locally in San Diego on Spectrum Cable Channel 4 and streamed to a global audience on ESPN+.

The teams will meet again in San Diego a week from this Friday (Jan. 30).

The Seals, who are 2-0 on the road this season, come in looking to ride the wave of last Friday night's 11-9 win in Vancouver over the previously 3-1 Warriors. The win ended Vancouver's three-game winning steak and halted the Seals' own three-game skid. The Seals got a tremendous effort from their defense and goaltender Chris Origlieri, who stopped 41 of the 50 shots that he faced, and held off a furious Vancouver comeback late in the contest. Tre Leclaire, Pat Kavanagh, Dylan Watson and Zach Currier all each scored twice for the Seals in the win, while Trevor Baptiste continued his dominance in the faceoff circle, winning 19 of the game's 24 faceoffs.

Philadelphia comes into Friday's contest just 1-4. They beat Colorado 8-7 in their season opener on Dec. 13, but they've lost their last four, falling to Rochester twice and Ottawa and Las Vegas once. During the current four-game skid, they've been outscored 54-43.

Thirteen different players have scored goals for the Seals this season, led by forwards Tre Leclaire (13), Wes Berg (7) and Dylan Watson (6). And the Seals have given themselves plenty of opportunities to score this season as Baptiste leads the NLL in both faceoff win percentage (85%) and faceoff wins (116). Defensively, transition specialist Zach Currier leads the Seals with 56 loose balls secured and seven forced turnovers, while defensemen Danny Logan and Matt Wright are just one off the pace with six takeaways apiece.

Regular-Season Milestones on the Horizon

- Wes Berg (288 career goals) needs 12 more to reach 300 for his career.

- Berg (698 career points) needs 2 more to reach 700 for his career.

- Berg (684 career loose ball recoveries) needs just 16 more to reach 700 for his career.

- Eli Gobrecht has 89 career forced turnovers and needs just 11 more to reach 100.

- Corey Small has scored 955 career points on 421 career goals and 534 career assists. He needs 45 more points to reach 1,000. He ranks 19 th all-time in NLL annals in points scored

- Zach Currier has 186 career points on 66 goals and 120 assists. He needs 14 more to reach 200.

- Ben McIntosh has scored 336 career goals and needs 14 more to reach 350 for his career.

- Connor Robinson has 284 career points on 127 goals and 157 assists. He need just 16 more points to reach 300 for his career.

Seals-Wings Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth all-time regular season meeting between the Seals and Wings and the Seals hold a 3-1 series edge. This will be just the second time the teams have met in Philadelphia. San Diego won the lone previous meeting (12-11) during the 2023-24 season. The Seals are 2-1 in regular season meetings in San Diego. The teams also met once in the postseason in the first round of the 2021-22 NLL Playoffs, a game won by the Seals, 9-8, at Pechanga Arena.

A Look Back at Last Season's Contest

In a high-scoring affair that featured 33 combined goals, the Seals bounced back from an early 5-1 deficit to knock off the Wings, 18-15, in their 2024-25 National Lacrosse League opener at Pechanga Arena.

It was a fast and furious first quarter that saw the Seals and Wings combine for 12 goals as Philadelphia staked out to an 8-4 lead. San Diego struck first before the Wings went on a five-goal run. Zach Currier and Ben McIntosh each scored their first goals as Seals during the opening quarter.

The second period was all Seals as they outscored the Wings 7-1, including four power play goals, to go ahead 11-9 at the break. Wes Berg and Ben McIntosh were among the Seals' second-quarter goal scorers.

The teams combined for seven goals in the third period with San Diego outscoring the Wings 4-3 to stretch their lead to 15-12. One of the goals was scored by Eli Gobrecht on a runout after a long pass from goaltender Chris Origlieri. There was a pivotal moment late in the third period when the Seals were hit with a five-minute major penalty for high-sticking, but the they put up a wall on defense and held the Wings scoreless while Tre Leclaire scored a shorthanded goal 51 seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Seals would go on to play the Wings even in the fourth period with both teams scoring three goals apiece. Among the Seals goals was the fourth of the night by McIntosh.

Roster Breakdown

The Seals' current 21-man regular season roster sees the team carrying nine forwards, seven defenders, four transition men and two goalies. The breakdown is below:

Forwards: Wes Berg, Ben McIntosh, Tre Leclaire, Chris Kavanagh, Pat Kavanagh, Dylan Watson, Connor Robinson, Corey Small, and Noah Armitage.

Defensemen: Danny Logan, Kellen Leclair, Graydon Bradley, Eli Gobrecht, Matt Wright, Patrick Shoemay, James Barclay and Zack Deaken.

Transition: Zach Currier, Trent DiCicco, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste and rookie Ari Steenhuis.

Goaltenders: Chris Origlieri and Cam Dunkerley

Barclay and McIntosh are currently on Injured-Reserve, as is transition man Cam Acchione who started the season on the Injured-Reserve list. All players are expected to return, though there is no timeline for when that will take place. Jake Govett, Aidan Carroll and Marquez White are on the practice squad.

Team Captains

Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill announced the team's 2025-26 Team Captains going into the season as voted on by the players.

Wes Berg will serve as team captain for the third straight season. Danny Logan and Graydon Bradley have been selected as assistant captains for home games, while Zach Currier and Eli Gobrecht have been tabbed as assistant captains for the team's road contests.

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill owns a career regular-season won-loss ledger of 64-43 (.598) since joining the Seals in 2018. He has guided the Seals to the playoffs in each of the five full seasons he's been at the helm.

The Electric Factory

Despite the slow start to the Seals' 2025-26 campaign, Pechanga Arena (aka "The Electric Factory") remains one of the toughest and loudest arenas to play in for opposing teams in the National Lacrosse League. The Seals have won nine of their last 15 regular-season games at Pechanga Arena and since the start of the 2022-23 season, San Diego is 21-9 in regular-season games played inside The Electric Factory.

2025-26 Game Recaps

Game 1 at Ottawa: The Seals opened their 2025-26 NLL in Ottawa and needed every one of the 16 goals they scored as they held off a feisty Black Bears squad, 16-13, to earn their first win of the season. It was a thrilling game that saw the teams combine for an unbelievable 14 goals in the fourth quarter, and it wasn't decided until James Barclay scored an empty-netter with 23 seconds left to seal the win. Tre Leclaire scored a game-high five goals for the Seals, including a clutch goal with 2:12 left in the game that halted a late 4-0 run by Ottawa. It was part of a monster night for the veteran forward, who added four assists for a team-leading nine points.

The Seals came roaring out the gates scoring to start the season, scoring the game's first six goals. Newcomers Corey Small and Connor Robinson didn't waste any time making an immediate impression on their new teammates by scoring the game's first three goals. Small netted a pair, scoring his first 1:51 into the game before scoring again 46 seconds later, while Robinson scored 5:10 into the first to put the Seals up 3-0.

The onslaught continued to begin the second quarter. Faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste won the battle for the ball to open the second quarter and took it in unassisted for a goal that put the Seals up 4-0. Leclaire would then score his first of the night at the 11:08 mark before rookie Noah Armitage, playing in his first career NLL game, scored to put the Seals up 6-0.

Looking for a spark down 6-0 early in the second, Ottawa's Luc Magnan dropped the gloves with Seals defender Patrick Shoemay with both drawing five-minute major penalties. The move seemed to work as just three minutes later, Ottawa found the back of the net for the first time on the night and the Black Bears would procced to go on a three-goal run to trim the deficit in half and get within 6-3. Leclaire halted the run with his second of the night, but Ottawa's Riley O'Connor countered 42 seconds later and the teams went to the halftime break with the Seals on top, 7-4.

The teams traded goals in the third with each side scoring a pair. Both of the Black Bears' goals were scored on no-look shots, while the Seals' goals came from Dylan Watson and Small on a power play. Small's goal, his third of the night for the hat trick, also came on a rare 4-on-3 power play.

Then came the fireworks with the teams combining for the 14 fourth quarter goals with each team scoring seven times. The Seals outscored Ottawa 5-3 over the first 7:45 of the period before the Black Bears answered with the aforementioned four-goal run to get within 14-13, but Leclaire and Barclay's goals sealed the deal for the visitors who escaped with the win.

Notable: With 28 faceoff wins, Baptiste ran his career total to 1,650, moving him into a tie with Stephen Hoar for eighth-most in NLL history.

Game 2 vs Rochester: The San Diego Seals fell to the Rochester Knighthawks by a score of 15-7 before a crowd of more than 8,000 in their home opener at Pechanga Arena.

Rochester got the better of the Seals early on, scoring the game's first goal 37 seconds into the first and led 3-1 after one period. The Seals' lone goal came off the stick of forward Pat Kavanagh.

After giving up three more goals to Rochester to open the second period, Seals team captain and forward Wes Berg gave the home side a much-needed lift, scoring over the top of Knighthawks goaltender Rylan Hartley at the 8:12 mark to make it a 6-2 game. After giving up a couple more goals to Rochester to fall behind 8-2, the Seals pulled goaltender Chris Origlieri at the 4:12 mark and replaced him with Cam Dunkerley. The move seemed to give the team a spark as Dunkerley was able to get things settled down on the back end, while the offense got goals from Connor Robinson and Kavanagh's second of the afternoon to cut the deficit in half and make it an 8-4 game at the half.

The Seals struck first in the second half with Tre Leclaire scoring from the point off a beautiful feed from Kavanagh at the 11:18 mark of the third and just 21 seconds later, Dylan Watson scored his first of the afternoon to get the Seals within 8-6. Undeterred, Rochester answered the Seals' early goals with a 5-0 run to close out the period, including a goal on a penalty shot by Ryan Smith, and the Knighthawks jumped out to a 13-6 lead after three quarters.

Unfortunately, the Seals weren't able to regain their momentum in the fourth and Rochester outscored them 2-1 with the lone San Diego goal scored by Watson.

Game 3 vs. Calgary: The Seals hosted Calgary at Pechanga Arena and the teams traded goals, gloves, fists and just about everything but New Year's greetings and when it was all said and done, it was Calgary that rode a five-goal fourth period and came away with a 15-11 win.

Things were chippy right from the get-go and Calgary got the best of it early, jumping out to a 4-1 lead after one quarter. That chippiness carried over into the second quarter and set the stage for a massive fight between the Seals' Eli Gobrecht and Calgary's Justin Inacio with 3:55 remaining in the half and the Seals down 6-2. The fisticuffs lit a fire in the Seals and ignited the Pechanga Arena crowd and the Seals rallied with two late goals to draw within 7-4 to close out the half.

The hostilities settled down in the second half and the Seals found their rhythm offensively. They scored five goals to Calgary's two and tied the game at 9-9 with 3:06 left in the quarter on a Tre Leclaire goal off a beautiful behind-the-back pass from Wes Berg that sent the Electric Factory into a frenzy.

Unfortunately though, the Seals couldn't keep the pendulum swinging in their direction as Calgary scored a goal late in the third and outscored the home side 3-1 over the first 3:33 of the fourth to jump back ahead by three at 13-10. Matt Wright scored with 8:08 left in the contest to get the Seals back within two, but Calgary answered with two late goals and kept the Seals off the scoreboard as they walked away with the 15-11 victory.

Notable: A total of 20 penalties were called in the contest with the Seals nabbed for 12 and Calgary eight. There were eight power play goals on the night with five from Calgary and three by the Seals. Berg paced the Seals with three goals and two assists, while Leclare scored three times and had one assist. Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri was forced from the game early in the third quarter due to cramps and was replaced by Cam Dunkerley.

Game 4 vs. Toronto: The Seals fell to the Rock at Pechanga Arena by a score of 12-7.

The Seals got off to a fast start, scoring the game's first goal and jumping out to a 4-2 lead early in the second quarter behind two goals from Wes Berg, including a power play goal, and goals from Corey Small (PP) and Tre Leclaire. The Seals went scoreless though for the final 9:47 of the second quarter while Toronto scraped together three goals in a 3:52 stretch late in the second and took a 5-4 lead into the locker room at the half.

Leclaire scored two more goals in the third quarter to keep it a close game but Toronto netted two late scores over the final 0:47 to surge ahead 8-6 going into the fourth. Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard early in the fourth until Toronto scored goals with 8:29 and 4:06 remaining to jump ahead 10-6. Zach Currier scored with 3:47 left to get the Seals back within three, but Toronto countered with two late goals just 33 seconds apart and took the 12-7 win.

Despite the loss, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste had a memorable night for the Seals, going a perfect 23-of-23 in the faceoff circle.

Notable: Cam Dunkerley started in net for the Seals for an injured Chris Origlieri (illness) and made 33 saves on the night. Berg led the Seals with four points on two goals and two assists. CJ Kirst paced Toronto with six points on five goals and one assist.

Game 5 at Vancouver: There were a few heart-stopping moments late, but the Seals went on the road and ended Vancouver's three-game winning streak with a hard-fought 11-9 win before a packed house at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The win snapped the Seals' three-game losing streak.

The Seals got off to a terrific start, outscoring Vancouver 3-1 during the opening 15 minutes. Tre Leclaire contributed to the Seals' fast start, scoring a goal just 32 seconds in on the first shot of the night by either team. The Seals' special teams were responsible for their next two goals with Connor Robinson scoring on a power play and Zach Currier on a delayed penalty just 32 seconds later. The Seals were stout on defense and Chris Origlieri solid in net as the Seals held Vancouver off the scoreboard for the first 14:07 of the game with the Warriors' lone goal coming off a rare San Diego turnover with 53 seconds left in the quarter.

The second quarter started just as fast for the Seals. Right off the opening faceoff, Leclaire slipped a behind-the-back pass to Danny Logan, who beat Warriors goaltender Christian Del Bianco in the top right corner for his first goal of the season. A little more than two minutes later, the Seals scored again on a delayed penalty with Pat Kavanagh bouncing one between Del Bianco's legs for a 5-1 advantage. That lead didn't last however as the middle of the second quarter was dominated by the Warriors. Adam Charalambides scored a goal at the 10:16 mark that ignited the Warriors and Rogers Arena. Vancouver proceeded to go on a 5-1 run of their own to tie the game at 6-6. Charalambides added a power play goal, while Reid Bowering, Keegan Bal and former Seal Curtis Dickson also scored. The Seals stopped the Vancouver run with a much-needed goal by Dylan Watson with 4:13 remaining in the quarter. Watson made a terrific play, snagging a loose ball out of mid-air in front of the Vancouver crease and he slipped one by Del Bianco to give the lead back to the Seals, 7-6. They would hold onto that lead going into the locker room at halftime.

The Seals struck fast again in the third quarter and outscored Vancouver 2-1 to go up by a score of 9-7. The Seals dented the scoreboard just 1:13 in when Kavanagh slipped a behind-the-back no-look pass to Leclaire who scored from the top of the circle to put the Seals back up by two, 8-6. The Seals' other goal was scored by Watson, while the Vancouver goal was scored by Charalambides, his third of the night for the hat trick.

Not quite as fast as the first three quarters but the Seals struck first again in the fourth. Currier was the beneficiary this time as he got his stick on a loose ball in front of the net and steered it past Del Bianco for a 10-7 lead.

The score remained as such until the 1:04 mark and that's when things got interesting. Bal scored for Vancouver to get the Warriors back within two and just eight seconds later off the ensuing faceoff, Marcus Klarich stripped Trevor Baptiste from behind and bounced one in in front of Origlieri and a three-goal lead was down to one. After another Vancouver steal, Dickson took off down field and got off a shot while diving thru the crease. The shot appeared to sneak by Origlieri, but Dickson was called for a crease violation and the goal was wiped away. The Seals responded with an empty-netter by Eli Gobrecht with just four seconds remaining and that would be the final goal in the 11-9 win.

Notable: Zach Currier had nine loose ball recoveries to run his career tally to 1,405. He became just the 17 th player all-time in NLL history to record 1,400.

San Diego Seals 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

2-3 Overall; 0-3 Home; 2-0 Road

Date Opponent Arena Theme Broadcast Info Faceoff

Saturday, Nov. 29 at Ottawa Black Bears Canadian Tire Centre W, 16-13

Sunday, Dec. 14 ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS Pechanga Arena Opening Night L, 7-15

Saturday, Jan. 3 CALGARY ROUGHNECKS Pechanga Arena Country Night L, 11-15

Friday, Jan. 9 TORONTO ROCK Pechanga Arena Retro Night L, 7-12

Friday, Jan. 16 at Vancouver Warriors Rogers Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ W, 11-9

Friday, Jan. 23 at Philadelphia Wings Xfinity Mobile Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 30 PHILADELPHIA WINGS Pechanga Arena Heroes Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7 SASKATCHEWAN RUSH Pechanga Arena Rock the Box Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14 at Oshawa FireWolves Tribute Communities Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 HALIFAX THUNDERBIRDS Pechanga Arena Margaritaville Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27 at Colorado Mammoth Ball Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 VANCOUVER WARRIORS Pechanga Arena Celebrate San Diego Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at Saskatchewan Rush SaskTel Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 BUFFALO BANDITS Pechanga Arena Seals Mania Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at Toronto Rock Paramount Foods Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at Georgia Swarm Gas South Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 12:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17 LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS Pechanga Arena Fan Appreciation Night ESPNU 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs Lee's Family Forum Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Home games in CAPS. All Times Pacific.







