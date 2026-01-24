Seals Climb out of Early Hole and Rally for Improbable 9-7 Win in Philadelphia

The San Diego Seals spent their second consecutive week on the road and came away with a nearly improbable 9-7 win on Friday night at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia behind a big effort from Ben McIntosh, who just returned from a three-game stint on injured-reserve to deliver a game-leading three goals on the night.

It took nearly three full quarters for the Seals to find their footing offensively, but once they did, they outscored Philadelphia 7-2 over the final 20:48 to steal the win.

It was a second consecutive win for the Seals, who now even their record at 3-3. The Seals also improved their road record on the season to a perfect 3-0.

The game was a tale of two halves and though close, Philadelphia controlled the game's opening 30 minutes as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead. It doesn't happen often and it was the first time it happened this season, but the Wings held the Seals scoreless in the game's opening quarter. The last regular season game that the Seals went scoreless in a quarter was nearly a year ago, Feb. 21, 2025 in a game against Saskatchewan. Joe Resetarits and Brennan O'Neill both scored for Philadelphia in the first quarter with Resetarits' goal coming on a power play.

It didn't take long for the Seals to break the scoring drought in the second quarter with Wes Berg doing so 1:19 in, beating Wings goalie Nick Damude to the stick side. The Wings would outscore the Seals 2-1 in the second quarter with goals by Michael Sowers and Resetarits once again on the power play.

It took until 5:48 remained in the third quarter but the Seals finally got their second goal of the night on a diving shot by McIntosh off a great feed from Berg during a power play. The assist was the 700th point of Berg's highly-decorated career and it came on McIntosh's first goal of the season and in his first game since Dec. 14th as he'd missed the Seals' last three contests due to injury.

After taking 39:12 seconds of game time to get their second goal, it took the Seals just 56 seconds to get their third as Connor Robinson took a pass from Pat Kavanagh and scored from just inside the restraining line and what had been a 5-1 Philadelphia lead was suddenly cut in half to 5-3.

Philadelphia would quiet the Seals run with a goal by Eric Fannell less than a minute later, but the Seals came right back with a goal of their own just 26 seconds following as McIntosh took a behind-the-back pass from Tre Leclaire for his second of the quarter to once again make it a two-goal game, 6-4. Then with 1:24 left in the third quarter, Dylan Watson hauled in a loose ball in front of the net and beat Damude for his first of the night to make it a 6-5 game going into the fourth.

Thirty-eight seconds into the fourth quarter, the Seals came all the way back to tie the game when Zach Currier, who earlier in the contest had a goal wiped away due to a crease violation, showed some nifty stickwork to beat Damude for the game-tying goal. Brennan O'Neill, the first overall pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, gave the Wings the lead back on a goal 57 seconds later but that lead would last just 10 seconds as off the ensuing faceoff, Robinson took a pass from Currier as he took the field from the bench and beat Damude low to tie the game once again at 7-7.

The game remained tied 7-7 for nearly five minutes until the 8:33 mark, which is when Robinson found Leclaire, who popped out from behind the net for a point blank goal and Robinson was cross-checked as he delivered the pass and the Seals went straight from a goal to a two-minute power play with their first lead of the night, 8-7. The Seals weren't able to take advantage of the power play from the Robinson hit but less than three minutes later, Berg drew a holding penalty against the Wings and 15 seconds after Philadelphia's Chris Corbeil was sent to the penalty box, Berg found McIntosh in front of the net and McIntosh scored his third of the night to give the Seals their final goal in the 9-7 win.

The Seals will return home to face the Wings again next Friday (Jan. 30) night, this time however at Pechanga Arena. Faceoff is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at https://sealslax.com/.







