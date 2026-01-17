Mammoth Win Third-Straight Via 11-6 Victory over Halifax Thunderbirds

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) secured an 11-6 victory over the Halifax Thunderbirds Friday night at Scotiabank Centre to advance to 4-2 on the season.

Will Malcom paced Mammoth scorers with nine points (3g, 6a), while Andrew Kew (3g, 2a) and Jack Hannah (2G, 3a) did the heaviest lifting for Colorado. Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 49-of-55 shots faced as the All-Pro shined once more.

Following a defensive opening quarter, the scoreboard read 0-0 as goaltenders Dillon Ward and Warren Hill, two of the hottest netminders around, played their roles exceptionally well throughout the opening 15.

But just 11 seconds into the second quarter, Mammoth forward Dylan McIntosh got free outside the crease during a power-play opportunity and slammed one home to earn the first goal of the night.

Which only spurred teammate Jack Hannah to light the lamp less than a minute later to establish a 2-0 advantage as the Burgundy Boys found their footing.

Clarke Petterson got Halifax on the board shortly after as the home team came to life.

However, Tim Edwards accepted a dish from Ward and completed the transition effort shortly after to re-establish a two-goal lead for the away team as the first half raged on.

Welcome back, Andrew Kew, as the momentum continued to pour in Colorado's favor, as the veteran fired from afar en route to creating a 4-1 contest nearly six minutes into the second.

Three in a row for the Mammoth, Kew doubled down moments later as Colorado was piecing together quite the road on the road Saturday.

"The Tiger" Jack Hannah clawed his way towards the crease in airborne fashion before sending a shot past Thunderbirds' goaltender Warren Hill to force a 6-1 game with just over five to play in half one.

Halifax's Randy Staats solidified a 6-2 score heading into the break with a conversion late in the half.

When the third quarter ensued, the low-scoring contest featured just three conversions, with Cody Jamieson providing two of the three and Mammoth rookie Braedon Saris chipping in the middle tally as the Mammoth brought a 7-4 advantage into the final 15.

Lee completed his first hat trick of the season soon after the fourth session began. But a pair of conversions from Jamieson (who also finished a hat trick) and Petterson within 62 second quickly created a game at The Nest Friday night.

A transition tally from "Wild Bill" Will Malcom recaptured a bit of momentum for the Mammoth midway through the fourth

Adding a little insurance to the game, Malcom doubled down shortly after as Colorado was in front 10-6 with less than five to play. With two minutes to play, Malcom completed a natural hat trick feat as the away team was up by five late, which would serve as the final conversion of the night.

The Mammoth now head home for a pair of home contests, beginning with a Jan. 24 showdown against the Oshawa FireWolves.

