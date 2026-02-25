Mammoth Open Two-Game Homestand Friday against San Diego Seals

All good things eventually come to an end. And while the (8-3) Colorado Mammoth's record-setting win streak came to a halt at seven games straight last weekend, the team has seven regular season games remaining as the March to May quickly approaches. Most recently dropping a 13-9 contest to the (6-4) Toronto Rock, Colorado attempted a home-and-home series sweep Friday night at TD Coliseum. But in all sports, it's hard to beat any given team twice in the same season, regardless of variables. Teams make corrections and improvements, and it was the Rock who brought a better 60-minute effort to the floor, all things considered.

That said, there were plenty of positive takeaways from a Week 13 showcase in which the visiting Mammoth owned a 5-3 advantage at halftime. Knowing the game was tied at 7-7 heading into the third quarter means the Mammoth were competitive for a majority of the contest. However, the squad relinquished six fourth-quarter goals, including the final five tallies of the night en route to eventually dropping the 13-9 decision. Drawing eight of the night's 11 total penalties, the Mammoth didn't bring the same level of discipline and concentration they did the weekend prior when it comes to staying in their own lane.

Forward Jack Hannah paced Colorado contributors with six points (0g, 6a) while operating the offense alongside the likes of Andrew Kew (2g, 3a) and Will Malcom (1g, 2a). Dylan McIntosh (2g, 0a) and Owen Rahn (2g, 0a) each netted a pair, but nine goals for wasn't enough, which marked the fewest the Mammoth had produced since Jan. 10 during a 7-5 win over the (7-3) Georgia Swarm. Colorado netminder Dillon Ward stopped 46-of-58 on the night, with an empty-netter serving as the Rock's 13th and final conversion.

But that's all in the past at this point, as the Burgundy Boys prepare to open a two-game homestand Friday night at the LOUD HOUSE during a Feb. 27 showcase against the (6-4) San Diego Seals. Coming off a dramatic 9-8 victory over the (3-7) Halifax Thunderbirds, the Seals are rocking a two-game win streak, albeit against bottom 5 competition, with San Diego's second-most-recent win coming against the (2-9) Oshawa FireWolves. That said, the Seals are also a perfect 4-0 playing outside Pechanga Arena, where the team is merely 2-4 this season.

The Mammoth continue to sport the No. 2 rank within the league standings as the only team of the 14 with an 8-3 record. Just a few games back, lurking in fifth, sit the Seals, who remain tied with the Toronto Rock and (6-5) Ottawa Black Bears at six wins apiece. Colorado hasn't played the No. 1 (10-1) Saskatchewan Rush quite yet, with an April matchup looming. However, the Mammoth have been and will continue to mix it up with some of the league's top-ranked teams this season, opening the season with a win over the No. 3 (7-3) Vancouver Warriors and going 1-1 against both the Georgia Swarm and Toronto Rock. Knowing the Mammoth are set to host the Black Bears one week after entertaining the Seals Friday night at Ball Arena means the team has very much earned a majority of its 8-3 record. Better yet, it suggests the squad is equipped to give an intense effort during the spring stretch as Colorado looks to return to the postseason for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.

With Week 14 featuring a season-high 10 contests, as several teams are pulling double duty this weekend, including the Seals, who have a second showdown come Sunday afternoon, the league standings could very well shift significantly by the time the end of the weekend rolls around. And with Sunday's matchup between Vancouver and San Diego bleeding into March 1, the March to May is literally around the corner, meaning teams will begin to their respective paths to postseason qualification pave themselves.

Since beginning the season 1-3, having logged just three games played through January 3, the Seals have turned things around in a big way. Dropping a 15-11 contest to the No. 12 (2-8) Calgary Roughnecks early in the year didn't exactly cast a positive outlook for the purple and yellow unit. And while the Seals' schedule has been rather friendly, they've been able to take care of business, now victorious in four of the team's last five outings. With a matching 105 goals for and 105 goals against, San Diego is averaging both 10.5 goals for and against as one of the league's most balanced squads out there. However, the Seals haven't logged more than 13 goals in any contest this season, so if San Diego is to have a shot in this one, they'll be looking to keep Friday's battle a low-scoring affair.

Across the benches, Colorado has averaged 11.72 goals per game, allowing just 9.45 goals against thanks to Dillon Ward and a stout Mammoth defense. Other than Friday's loss to the Rock, Colorado hasn't allowed 13 goals against since Jan. 3 during an 18-13 win over the (4-5) Rochester Knighthawks. Brett Dobson may be leading the way in both the MVP and Goaltender of the Year races, but Wardo is right behind his fellow Canadian as the veteran is in the midst of yet another All-Pro campaign.

When it comes to the men who will attempt to solve Ward come Friday, Tre Leclaire sits atop the Seals' scoring charts through 10 games with 44 points (23g, 21a) to his name. The forward has taken a drastic step forward on the turf this season en route to becoming one of the team's primary scoring threats. Veteran Wes Berg remains the only other man above the 30-point mark, bringing 43 points (14g, 29a) as the team's top assisting man to date. Mammoth fans are familiar with Berg's game and knows he enjoys putting on a show at the LOUD HOUSE. Dylan Watson has managed 30 points (16g, 14a) just over the halfway point of the season, but it's forward Connor Robinson who may receive some "welcome back" applause when he returns to Ball Arena Friday. Up to 29 points (14g, 15a) the former "Tusk Up" specialist has enjoyed some good games with his new team this season, albeit averaging just 2.9 points per contest.

The "Magician" has provided a spark for the Seals lately, picking up a few hat tricks along the way, but it's been up to the likes of Ben McIntosh (9g, 15a), Zach Currirer (9g, 15a) Pat Kavanagh (7g, 16a) to help get the team over the mid-pack hump. Currier remains one of the most talented and most involved individuals in the game, indoors or out. He can score, he can D-up, he can operate the transition game and he's a known leader in the locker room. He and Ward are rather familiar with each other's game, too, not to mention have starred in a commercial spot or two rocking shared gear partnerships over the years. That won't help Currier or his teammates on the turf, but fans should know the old rivalry between the two familiar foes very much lives on - and should again shine come Friday. These teams only get one shot per year to make a lasting impression, so best efforts will 100% be on display.

Mammoth fans can hope to see a quiet night from Robinson and company, but the truest test will be for Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri, who's rocking a healthy 6-2 record thus far. Up to 309 saves on the year alongside a 9.98 goals-against average and .790 save percentage, he's played his part well for a competitive squad, keeping them in more games than not. Since the squad exited its early-season rut, Origlieri and the Seals have only surrendered nine or more goals once in the team's last six outings, suggesting Colorado's offense will need to be firing on all cylinders if they hope to create an off night for the netminder.

Having won 190-of-251 faceoff opportunities, Trevor Baptiste leads the league in faceoff wins and win percentage (76%) as the game's top drawman. He regularly creates opportunities for his team at the dot and has notched four points (2g, 2a) and 77 loose balls throughout his 10 games played. The DU product will have hands full this weekend, though, as rookie Matthew Paolatto ranks No. 2 overall in faceoff wins (171-for-273) with the fifth-best win rate despite this season being his first trip around the NLL circuit. Paolatto joins several Mammoth talents in remaining ranked amongst league-leaders:

Colorado Mammoth League Leaders

Goals: 27 - Andrew Kew (T3rd)

Assists: 37 - Jack Hannah (T10th)

Points: 56 - Will Malcom (10th)

Shorthanded Goals: 2 - Will Malcom/Dylan McIntosh (T3rd)

Loose Balls: 98 - Matthew Paolatto (4th)

Blocked Shots: 16 - Robert Hope (2nd)

Penalty Minutes: 24 - Warren Jeffrey (T11th)

Faceoff Wins: 171 - Matthew Paolatto (2nd)

Faceoff Win Percentage: 63 - Matthew Paolatto (5th)

Saves: 445 - Dillon Ward (1st)

Save Percentage: .821 - Dillon Ward (3rd)

Goals-Against Average: 9.36 - Dillon Ward (4th)

Goaltender Wins: 8 - Dillon Ward (2nd)

Mammoth fans have become accustomed to seeing forward Andrew Kew fill nets during his first season in Colorado. We're not quite sure if they realize the talent is tied for the third-most goals in the NLL despite playing in just seven games. The two men ahead of him, Jeff Teat (30) and Curstin Dickson (28), perhaps you've heard of them, have managed their respective totals in 11 and 10 games, while last year's NLL MVP in Connor Fields sits tied with Kew at 27 goals for in nine contests played, two more than Kew. Had the veteran not missed three games due to an early-season injury, he could quite literally be pacing the league in goals, if not overall scoring. Thankfully, he remains in the MVP conversation, as his impact is felt and seen each and every weekend he's been on the floor. Sure, Jack Hannah (11g, 37a) has had an immense impact since joining the team, up to 48 points of his own in just eight appearances. Yes, Will Malcom (21g, 35a) continues to put on a show as a speedy, slick-sticked lefty in his own right. But it's been Kew who's been the most regular net-filler this season.

For as long as we can remember, Robert Hope has sat atop the team's loose ball-collecting charge as the true last man of the Colorado defense. And while he's remained in his same defensive role, it's Paolatto who not only leads the Mammoth with 98 loose balls, but ranks No. 4 overall amongst all NLL talents as the rookie nears the 100-scoop mark. What shouldn't be news is the idea that Ward enters Week 14 atop the goaltender saves mark (445), while remaining ranked in the Top 5 of goals-against average (9.36 - fourth) and save percentage (.821 - third). If the Seals are to have an off night, it'll be because of Ward and friends shutting down the new-look San Diego offense. Goals will be scored. Saves will be made. But as long as the Burgundy Boys have at least one more goal on the scoresheet following Friday's 60-minute contest, Colorado will be that much closer to officially securing a spot in the postseason!

