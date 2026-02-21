Mammoth Drop 13-9 Final to Toronto Rock Friday Night at TD Coliseum

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) dropped a 13-9 final to the Toronto Rock Friday night at TD Coliseum, falling to 8-3 on the season.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward made his 7,000th career save Friday night, stopping 47-of-59 overall. Ranked fourth all-time in the category, he continues to ink record books at the league and franchise level as one of the game's most impactful players.

Jack Hannah paced Mammoth scorers with six points (0g, 6a), while Andrew Kew (2g, 3a), Will Malcom (1g, 2a), Dylan McIntosh (2g, 0a) and Owen Rahn (2g, 0a) rounded out primary efforts.

Rock forward Mark Matthews connected with a long-range attempt 53 seconds into opening quarter to get the contest's scoring efforts started.

Evening the score shortly after, Mammoth forward Will Malcom spun around his defender and sent a shot past Rock goaltender Troy Holowchuk as the road team was on the board.

Two-straight for the visiting Mammoth, Dylan McIntosh received an inside feed from Andrew Kew, remained in motion and sent a set of fakes Holowchuk's way before eventually finding twine.

With just under four minutes to play in the first, rookie CJ Kirst converted a power-play attempt en route to tying the game at two per side as the final goal of the opening 15.

Scoring his career-first goal during his professional debut, Toronto's Isiah Moran-Weekes turned on the burners while shifting his way to the crease and eventually beating Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward midway through the second quarter.

Owen Rahn retaliated for Colorado a mere 70 seconds later, collecting a rebound from a Jack Hannah attempt and soaring high to beat Holowchuk and tie the game once again.

Mammoth captain Robert Hope made it two straight for the visitors in transition fashion. Weighing his options and angles as he led the 3-on-2 rush, he ultimately picked a corner and completed the rush while granting Colorado a 4-3 lead.

Kew took advantage of a man-up opportunity late in the quarter by notching his first of the night with a quick overhand strike as the Mammoth amassed its first two-goal advantage.

When the first half concluded, Colorado was in front 5-3.

Toronto's Challen Rogers opened the scoring 2:55 into the fresh slate from the top of the set. Continuing the Rock run less than a minute later, Owen Hiltz beat Ward to tie the game at fives.

McIntosh became the second player to double down for Colorado, logging a power-play goal, his 17th tally of the season as the Mammoth were back on top.

Kew matched him at two goals soon after, rolling to his left and eventually launching a overhand bid on net, which beat Holowchuk to create a 7-5 ballgame.

Making the most of a man-up chance, Josh Dawick launched a quick strike past Ward as the Rock battled back within one with just over four minutes to play in the third.

Rogers spun around outside and around his defenseman and darted crease-side before beating Ward and tying the game at 7-7.

The scoreboard read seven per side when 45 minutes were in the books as the close contest raged on. But it was Toronto who broke the tie, as Sam English continued the Rock's three-goal streak in transition fashion two minutes into the fourth.

Thomas Vela accepted a pass from TJ Comizio sprinting into the O-zone and buried one past Holowchuk to tie the game at eight midway through the quarter as the back and forth affair continued.

Two-straight for the Mammoth, Jack Hannah dumped the rock off to Rahn in the two-man game, who completed the slick play by netting his second of the night as Colorado was back in front by one 28 seconds later.

Hiltz ricocheted a shot off Ward moving to the left to earn a second of his own as the game was even once more, this time at 9-9.

Two in a row for the home team, Matthews logged his second of the night from afar on the power-play as Toronto earned a one-goal lead with 5:21 remaining.

Kirst made it three-straight as the Rock were stringing together some late-game momentum.

Challen Rogers advanced the run to four in a row late on his way to both a hat trick and to establishing a 12-9 advantage. Kirst finished off his hat trick courtesy of an empty netter to solidify the 13-9 final.

The Mammoth will now return to the LOUD HOUSE Friday to begin a two-game homestand.

