Thunderbirds Head West for Showdown with Seals

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds will look to get back in the win column on Saturday night when they head on the road to take on the San Diego Seals at Pechanga Arena. Face-off is set for 11:00 p.m. AT.

Head to Head

The Thunderbirds hold a 2-1 record all-time against the Seals, with each team being spotless at home.

Halifax took the last meeting between these two teams, winning 13-10 at Scotiabank Centre at the tail end of last season. The Seals took the other lone meeting at Pechaga Arena in 2024.

Clarke Petterson leads all Thunderbirds in scoring with three goals and 12 points in three outings. Halifax captain Cody Jamieson has three goals and nine points, while Randy Staats has four goals and six points in his lone outing against the Seals.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds posted double-digit goals for the third time on the season in their last outing against Buffalo, but the team came up just short of a win.

The righty pair of Randy Staats (13G, 27A) and Clarke Petterson (17G, 22A) pace the team in scoring. Both finished the last game with seven points apiece, posting their best single-game totals of the year to date.

Cody Jamieson (13G, 11A) has been consistent for the Thunderbirds, and with his expanded role, Jason Knox (7G, 7A) had his best outing of the year with four points.

Stephen Keogh returned to the Thunderbirds lineup and posted a goal and an assist, helping to free up space and chip in offensively on the right side.

In the cage, Warren Hill holds a 10.34 goals-against average and an .811 save percentage this season.

Scouting the Seals

One of the breakouts for the Seals this year has been Tre Leclaire (20G, 19A). Once a transition player for the team, he now leads San Diego in goals and is tied for the team lead in points alongside captain Wes Berg (11G, 28A).

The Seals have a balanced attack up front, with Connor Robinson (13G, 14A), Dylan Watson (14G, 11A), Zach Currier (9G, 15A), Pat Kavanagh (7G, 16A), and Ben McIntosh (9G, 13A) all having over 20 points on the year.

Currier is a player the Seals plug-and-play in different spots during a game. He takes regular shifts as a forward, but he can also play out of the back gate and take on duties on the power play, penalty kill, and face-off teams.

Chris Origlieri holds a 5-2 record on the season to go along with a 10.25 GAA and a .780 SV%.

Milestone Watch

Cody Jamieson needs six loose balls to reach 900 for his career

Warren Hill needs five minutes played to reach 5,000 for his career

Randy Staats needs 12 points to reach 700 for his career

Stephen Keogh needs two goals to reach 250 for his career...Needs nine points to reach 500 for his career...Needs two loose balls to reach 600 for his career

Ryan Terefenko needs one point to reach 100 for his career

Brendan Bomberry needs 10 goals to reach 100 for his career

Jake Withers needs eight points to reach 100 for his career

Tyson Bell needs 11 points to reach 100 for his career

Broadcast Information

Fans can tune into the action on Saturday night on TSN+ and NLL + in Canada and on ESPN+ in the United States.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.