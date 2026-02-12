Geddie Embracing New Opportunity with Thunderbirds

Justin Geddie's introduction to the Halifax Thunderbirds was, in his own words, "A little awkward."

The goaltender joined the team at the tail end of training camp back in November, after he was surprisingly released from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs roster before the start of the season.

"Getting cut by Vegas definitely came out of the blue. So the next day, I started reaching out to teams, and I was able to get in contact with Curt (Styres). He said he'd talk with Soupy (Scott Campbell) and Mike (Accursi) and get back to me," Geddie said.

Geddie's first day with the team was a hard-nosed two-hour practice, followed by media day, where he was able to don the purple and orange for the first time. Additionally, he was meeting his new teammates, whom he had gone up against a few months prior in the Mann Cup with the New Westminster Salmonbellies - a series that was a physical, seven-game affair.

Nothing was promised to Geddie; the Thunderbirds didn't have any remaining pre-season games on the schedule, meaning he had to prove himself against three other goaltenders in practices.

"They said, 'We'll give you this weekend to show us what you've got, and we'll go from there.' I had zero expectations when I signed, to be honest, I just thought, 'OK, I've got this opportunity, and I just need to go and work my back off this weekend and prove why you belong,'" Geddie said.

His hard work didn't go unnoticed, as he made the final roster ahead of the season.

Geddie's stop in The Nest is the latest in his five-year NLL career. He was drafted by Calgary during the pandemic, but his first career start came on short notice, jumping into the cage for San Diego on two days' notice back in 2022. From there, he landed with Albany, and in an early-season clash with the Thunderbirds, the young goaltender found himself thrown in once again on short notice.

"It was like the third or fourth game of the year, and we were just coming off Christmas break. I had zero expectation that I was playing. Glenn Clark told me at the airport that Friday before the game that Doug Jamieson wasn't travelling and I was starting," Geddie said. "Playing against such a well-oiled machine offensively like Halifax, with guys like Cody (Jamieson) and Randy (Staats) shooting on you, it was a pretty surreal moment."

"I also just remember getting absolutely shelled with shots. I think they finished with 66. It was definitely a welcome to the league moment. I definitely had to think about what I needed to work on after that. But it was definitely beneficial to me to see that many shots and go through that."

Geddie learned behind Doug Jamieson for over two years, serving as Albany's backup when the team appeared in the NLL Cup final in 2023. After that, he found himself in the Desert after an off-season trade landed him with the Desert Dogs.

He split time in the cage with Landon Kells, but his surprising departure in camp left him with a chance to find the best opportunity for himself.

With four years of prior experience under his belt, getting a goaltender with experience like Geddie's was something the Thunderbirds didn't want to pass on. Despite all of his time in the league, due to his early entry into the NLL Draft, the Victoria, BC product is still only 24 years old.

Now two months into his stint in the organization, Geddie is working alongside both Warren Hill and Drew Hutchison to help improve his game.

"Interacting with War is awesome. We just like to bounce ideas off each other and talk through things. My game has definitely gotten better just from watching how he approaches everything and prepares for a game," Geddie said of the Thunderbirds starter. "Just being able to work with Dougie (Jamieson) and Frank Scigliano in the summer, and now War and Hutchy, it's only helped me. Just bouncing ideas off eachother has definitely helped a lot."

Coming to Halifax has been more of a learning experience for Geddie, as he's had to travel cross-country to continue to play in the NLL.

Geddie said that travel was a big learning curve when he first came into the NLL, especially when he was going to Albany from British Columbia for two years.

"At first, going back and forth from Albany, it was a big deal to take care of my body during the week because you have limited days. It was fun living at home with Victoria, but it was definitely taking a toll on the body," Geddie said. "I think just navigating travel as well, just being more aware of your sleep schedule, because you never know what curveballs could get thrown at you during the week. That was extremely important for me."

Thankfully, Geddie is now living in Ontario for the season, which will allow him to conserve some extra energy on game weeks.

As a younger goalie, he's still learning the nuances of pro lacrosse and picking up tips and tricks in the cage as he goes.

"I think it's just about finding the day-to-day things that help hold yourself to a high standard and work as hard as you can to get into situations to get into the situations you're hoping for," Geddie said. "I've had to learn through some of the bumps in the road, especially now being in my fifth year. Just navigating that and taking it day by day to get better, that's how I go about things."

After a turbulent opening to his year, Geddie has found a home in The Nest, and he couldn't be happier to be a member of the Thunderbirds. He's looking forward to spending the rest of this season in his new home and soaking in the excitement in Halifax during every game.

"Experiencing the city for the first time, it definitely gives you Buffalo fan vibes. When you're experiencing it as an away player, especially the goal song, it's absolutely electric," Geddie said. "Just getting to experience it from the good side, it gives me goosebumps every time. Just hearing the crowd roar and start heaving away. It's an incredibly cool experience."







