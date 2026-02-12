Thunderbirds Sign Sam La Roue

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS -- The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed defender Sam La Roue to a one-year contract.

La Roue, 23, is a five-year National Lacrosse League veteran, having most recently spent time with Ottawa. Buffalo selected him in the second round (19th overall) of the 2020 NLL Draft.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, La Roue spent his first three years as a pro with the Bandits, appearing in seven games over that span. The Black Bears acquired the defender from Buffalo via trade last season, as he appeared in six games between the two teams, registering an assist, 11 loose balls, and two caused turnovers.

Over 15 career games, La Roue has totalled five points, 22 loose balls, and two caused turnovers.







