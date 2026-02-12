O'Connor Excited to Call the Nest Home

This season will be the first time since Ethan O'Connor's rookie year that he will be able to suit up for a Canadian team, and he was nothing but ecstatic that he'd be making that return in front of the Halifax Thunderbirds faithful in The Nest.

"There's just a lot of good feelings. The fans are absolutely a part of the reason that I made the decision to come to Halifax this season. It's very exciting to be a part of the Thunderbirds."

The veteran defender has been a consistent contributor in the National Lacrosse League since he was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NLL Draft.

After playing his first year in Toronto, O'Connor was moved to Minnesota, which then relocated to Georgia after his opening year in that organization. But his time with the Swarm helped him hone his game and become a reliable everyday defender in an NLL lineup.

2017 would lead O'Connor to his first NLL championship, as he helped the Swarm capture the NLL Cup against Saskatchewan. However, O'Connor was on the move again two years later, as the Buffalo Bandits acquired him from the Swarm.

He'd find himself in the championship mix again with the Bandits on three occasions. The team was able to get to the final in 2019, but lost to Calgary. Coming out of the pandemic, the Bandits once again made the finals in 2022, but ultimately fell to Colorado.

But O'Connor was able to take home his second career title with the Bandits a year later in 2023.

After splitting time with Rochester and Albany a season ago, the Milton, Ontario native had the chance for a new beginning in the league through free agency. He opted to make the move to the Maritimes, signing with the Thunderbirds in October.

Coming back to Halifax this summer seemed familiar in a sense. Having played in Six Nations for a number of years as a member of the Chiefs, he was no stranger to some of the stars on the Thunderbirds' roster.

Whether it was Captain Cody Jamieson, Randy Staats, or fellow 2025 signing Brendan Bomberry, O'Connor was able to come in and feel comfortable right away in the locker room.

"I think lacrosse is just such a small world, and I've had the chance to play a lot with the guys here in Halifax. Whether it was on Six Nations or other teams in the NLL, so it wasn't that unfamiliar a dressing room," O'Connor said. "Overall, I've just felt very welcomed here. From the players, staff, and management, it's been nothing but a welcome feeling. It's just exciting to be here.

O'Connor brings some important intangibles to the back end for the Thunderbirds. He's logged big minutes on championship teams, been asked to match up against the best players in the league, and has also been called on as a penalty killer.

Alongside his nearly 175 games of experience in the National Lacrosse League, O'Connor has over 20 games of playoff experience in his 11-year career. He knows what it takes to win, and he thinks that the Thunderbirds have the potential to lift hardware.

"Halifax has been close the last couple of years. I think and hope that I can help contribute to pushing us over the top. I think a lot of the guys have grown and taken a step, and it's just exciting to be able to play alongside these guys as we push for a championship."

From training camp to this point in the year, O'Connor has been building chemistry and trust with his teammates. There's no shortage of defensive talent on the back end for the Thunderbirds, with a multi-time Defender of the Year in Graeme Hossack, former Transition Player of the Year Jake Withers, and Transition Player of the Year nominee Ryan Terefenko - among others.

While O'Connor did know a number of players on this roster coming into camp, he'd never played with a chunk of the Thunderbirds' defence, making for a bit of a learning curve through the first months of the year.

"I've played against Wiz and Hossack for the last 10 years, at least now. But I've never had the chance to play with them. Just getting on the floor, these guys are very good. But the best compliment I can give to any guy is that they're easy to play with, and my god, these guys are easy to play with," O'Connor said. "It's just been a matter of getting on the same page and working out any complications. But through this first stretch, it's been an easy transition because these guys are so easy to play with. They've made my job easier."

As a veteran in the league, O'Connor has had the chance to see most atmospheres in the league. When speaking on Halifax and the fans in The Nest, he mentioned how daunting a task it was as a visiting player to go to Scotiabank Centre and try to come out with a win.

He's had a few chances to play in front of the Halifax faithful as a home player to open this season, and he's going to continue to treasure the chances while trying to contribute to victories with the Thunderbirds.

"It's exciting, and it's crazy what a good crowd and arena can do for your team. I've been fortunate and able to play on some teams where we've had sold-out arenas. I've been on teams where we've had a handful of fans. Each arena and team has its own pros and cons," O'Connor said. "What Halifax did last year, along with how much support they had, was exciting to see. Just being on the other side of it, it's intimidating. As much as you hope it doesn't affect you, having 10 thousand screaming fans yelling at you is intimidating.

"It's fun and awesome, and it gets you going. I'm really excited to be able to play in that atmosphere again with the Thunderbirds."







