Warriors' Offensive Chemistry Is Cooking as Connection Heats Up

Published on February 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Warriors' offence has been trending in the right direction over the first eight games of the season, and forwards Keegan Bal, Curtis Dickson, and Jesse King led the team in points over the weekend.

The Warriors have posted back-to-back 16-goal performances. They have done a good job of feeding the hot sticks as Bal, Dickson, and King accounted for 14 of the Warriors' 16 goals against their most recent contest against the Rochester Knighthawks.

Bal recorded 11 points (3G, 8A), King had nine (4G, 5A), and Dickson poured in eight (7G, 1A).

With the offence being one of the last things that comes together, Head Coach and General Manager Curt Malawsky likes the contributions up front and says the process has led to the results.

"I like the confidence the guys have out there, and they're starting to really mesh together and are understanding where they need to be on the floor, what the other guy likes to do, how long he holds the pick, if he slips or he brushes, so, we're learning the tendencies and the goals are a byproduct of that," Malawsky said.

Bal is third in the NLL with 60 points (18G-42A) and is on pace to surpass 140 points this season, which would be a career-high. His 42 assists are good for second in the league.

Dickson has 40 points (24G, 16A) and King has 39 points (17G, 22A). Bal has assisted on 17 of Dickson's 24 goals and 13 of King's 17 - a clear indicator of how intertwined their production has become.

Bal said King and Dickson have come in and fit in seamlessly because of their leadership and good teammates on and off the floor.

"They've been great for just our team in general, and obviously, they're so skilled, they have very high lacrosse IQ, and they're both proven leaders. So, it's always nice when you can add two people who just are, are very natural leaders."

With Bal and Dickson lining up together on the left side, the floor has opened up, and they've been able to capitalize.

"For both of our games, we've had the ability to beat a man, and the slide might be a little bit later than it usually comes, and I think that's going to help both of us moving forward," Bal said.

Dickson says there's more space for him to create, and playing with Bal has made his life on the floor easier. Bal's floor vision and ability to find his teammates with just a sliver of daylight have led to some highlight reel finishes, with Dickson mentioning it's been "awesome".

"The respect that he demands with the ball in his stick means the defence can't really afford to sit back and plug the middle; they've got to get out. Keegan's a world-class shooter, and I've been telling him all year I want him to shoot the ball more, but that's just the kind of guy and player that he is. He wants to distribute to his teammates, and I can't knock him for that, it's been working so far," Dickson said.

When the game tightens up, Bal is a calming presence for the group, reassuring and empowering his teammates to take their shots.

This is Dickson's fifth season playing with King, and he's performed at an elite level.

"He's just a heck of a lacrosse player. He's coming on strong these last few weeks, and he's always been that guy," Dickson said. "He's unselfish, but he can obviously put the ball in the net at will, and he's a huge part of this team."

While they are producing at a high rate, King says they have had success because they've been working as a five-man unit.

"It doesn't hurt when Curtis scores seven goals. So, when a guy like that can score big goals, how he does his whole entire career, it definitely helps the momentum. You see the confidence that it gives other guys. I thought Marcus went super hard to the net tonight, he was rewarded a couple of times. Bides does a lot of the small stuff really well, and Sheri [Ryan Sheridan], stepped up and took some big hits and drew a lot of penalties," said King.

When the offence is at its best, they're moving their feet and the ball; swinging the ball and shooting off swings. With three bye weeks in the first six weeks to start the season, there wasn't much time to get acquainted on the floor. Now, in the middle of 12 games in 11 weeks, the group has been spending more time together on the road.

The Warriors are on a three-game winning streak and grinded out consecutive wins against in an intense matchup against the Knighthawks.

"It creates a lot of camaraderie in our locker room. We're hanging out a lot more together; the chemistry is coming along really well," King said. "Obviously, for myself and a couple other guys are coming into a new locker room at the start of the year you're getting to know guys, you obviously know each other, but getting to know each other on a different level I think it is super important, and you're seeing that success translate onto the floor."

Malawsky says the offensive flow is trending in the right direction, including their power play, which was 5 for 7 against Rochester.

"Our power play has been really good, it's been hot. That's a testament to the guys that shoot the ball really well at the top, but now you're playing the No. 1 team in the National Lacrosse League and we'll see where we stand, but they guys' effort and their commitment and their focus has been great," Malawsky said.

The Warriors are going to use the momentum they've generated as their five-man cohesion continues to sharpen. There are no easy games in the NLL, and the group up front will continue to attack each one five minutes at a time.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 11, 2026

