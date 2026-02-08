Curtis Dickson Scores Seven to Lead Vancouver, 16-15, over Rochester

Published on February 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Vancouver Warriors found themselves down early, but stuck to their process, and battled back with a seven-goal run between the first and second quarters to gain a lead, taking the game 16-15. The Warriors took the win in front of 9,349 fans for the return of Wrestling Night, presented by VEGAIN, at Rogers Arena.

The seven-goal run started with a transition goal from Jesse King after the Warriors trailed 5-2 and killed off Rochester's 5-on-3 power play. King added two more goals for a natural hat trick to tie the game 5-5, and Curtis Dickson scored another two goals to finish the quarter, the Warriors holding a 7-5 lead to start the second.

Dickson finished with seven goals, King had 10 points (4G, 6A), Keegan Bal had nine points (3G, 6A), Marcus Klarich tallied one goal and one assist, and Shane Simpson had one goal and two assists.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco turned aside 35 of 50 shots he faced.

With the win, the Warriors move to 6-2 on the season. Vancouver visits Saskatchewan next Saturday, February 14th to take on the Rush, who top the NLL standings. The Warriors will be back at Rogers Arena to take on the Buffalo Bandits on Friday, February 20th at 7 p.m. PT.

By: Lindsey Horsting







