Mammoth Complete Epic Comeback, Defeat San Diego Seals, 14-12

Published on February 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) completed an epic comeback to defeat the San Diego Seals in front of season-high 10,041 rowdy fans at Ball Arena Saturday night.

Despite being "down five" early in the game, the Mammoth rallied late as second-year netminder Nathan Whittom recorded the first win and first two assists of his professional career. Whittom stopped 25-of-29 in relief of Dillon Ward, who stopped 18-of-26 shots faced.

Andrew Kew (4g, 2a) and Jack Hannah (3g, 3a) ended the night with six points each, while Will Malcom (1g, 3a), Owen Rahn (2g, 2a) and Dylan Hess (2g, 1a) rounded out primary scoring efforts.

Left wide open just outside the crease, former DU standout forward Wes Berg accepted the lob pass and slammed one home past Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward 89 seconds into the game to open the scoring.

A familiar face in Connor Robinson made it two straight for the visiting Seals two minutes later as San Diego was up 2-0 early.

Now three-consecutive for the Seals, Tre Leclaire got loose and beat Ward as the San Diego run raged on into the first quarter.

Midway through the first, the Seals struck again, as Berg pulled up from afar and sent a low laser past Ward to extend the streak to four.

The Magician himself, C-ROB, became the first man to double down as space outside of Ward's crease remained available.

Getting the good guys on the board nearly 13 minutes into the contest, forward Dylan McIntosh rolled high around the pack and fired an overhanded strike on the move. Beating Seals' netminder Christopher Origlieri, McIntosh caused the LOUD HOUSE to ignite while notching his 18th conversion of the season.

With half of a second remaining in the first quarter, forward Ben McIntosh finished a backside dunk effort to create a 6-1 score following the first 15 as the road team showed up with a vengeance.

Scoring his 28th goal of the year, Andrew Kew made it look easy while advancing his team-best tally total and bringing Colorado back within four goals early in the second session.

Attempting to build some momentum for the home squad, Jack Hannah came sprinting into the set and launched a fierce bid on net, which found twine and negated the Seals' lead to just three nearly six minutes in.

Three-straight for the Mammoth now, Hannah used his legs to create space before firing away. Beating Origlieri once again, "The Tiger" went back-to-back while breathing some life into the Ball Arena crowd.

Berg ended the run midway through the second, however, reinstating San Diego's three-goal advantage in power-play fashion. Making it two in a row 28 seconds later, this time via a 5-on-5 look, Zach Currier let one rip from distance, creating an 8-4 game as momentum flipped sides.

Representing a third goal scored in 41 seconds, No. 45 went airborne. Beating Mammoth netminder Nathan Whittom, who had been switching in and out with Ward throughout the half, former Las Vegas Desert Dogs' forward Dylan Watson notched his first of the night as the Seals were up five.

Making the most of a man-up look, "Wild Bill" Will Malcom stung some top ched from afar with just under four minutes to play in the half to climb back within four, albeit down 9-5.

Wow! Finishing one hell of an athletic play, specifically for a big-bodied defenseman, the rookie talent put the finishing touches on a transition tally, the first of his career, as he went spinning through the air. Somehow able to beat Origlieri while literally flying, the back-ender battled the Mammoth back to within three with just over a minute remaining in the half.

Heading into the half, Colorado was down 9-6.

3:18 into the third quarter, Leclaire earned his second conversion of the night as the bad guys were back on the board.

However, exactly one minute later, AK42 registered a second tally of his own as the home team began a run. Accepting a VERY high-arcing pass from goaltender Nathan Whittom, Kew did the rest while helping the young netminder register his career-first assist.

Two minutes later Owen Rahn netted a pretty effort to bring the team back within one and then decided to double down in consecutive fashion as the second-year scorer brought the Mammoth within one midway through the third with an EPIC goal.

When the final 15 dawned, Colorado was down just one goal.

TIMMMMMMEEHHHHHH Tim Edwards lit the lamp to tie the game at 10 per side as the final session's first conversion. Taking the rock the length of the turf, No. 3 thought over his options before ultimately firing one past Origlieri. The LOUD HOUSE was LOUD as a dramatic ballgame was brewing.

Recording his second goal and fourth point of the night, Currier gained inside leverage on his defender and eventually buried a far-side bid past Whittom to create an 11-10 game three and a half minutes into the fourth.

Completing yet another hat trick, Kew pulled up from distance and connected with twine to even the game at 11 per side as the LOUD HOUSE was jumping once more!

Watson was gifted his second goal of the night as the result of a goal called on the floor and eventually confirmed via inconclusive evidence. The ball didn't appear to trickle over Whittom's goal line, but was called that way, as the Seals were in front by one midway through the final 15.

Wasting zero time on the power-play, Hannah became the second Colorado contributor to notch a hat trick on the night. Absolutely stinging the corner and then some, the hometown kid can play, and his skills were on display Saturday night at Ball Arena.

One, two, three, FOUR for No. 42 as Kew ignored the fact that the Mammoth power-play was technically over. He was focused on solving Origlieri once more, and did just that as the home team was in front by one with less than four to play.

Hess Truck called game with less than 11 seconds to play to solidify a 14-12 as the Mammoth completed the comeback effort on home turf against an old rivaL.

The Mammoth now prepare for a showdown against the Ottawa Black Bears as the team closes out its two-game homestead while ushering in the March to May postseason push.

