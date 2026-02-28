Rush Fall to Buffalo in Overtime
Published on February 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush narrowly lost Friday night's game against the Buffalo Bandits 11-10 in overtime.
Robert Church led the way with 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) on the night. Ryan Keenan scored 4 goals and added an assist. Jake Naso won 20 of 24 faceoffs on the night, continuing his dominance. Tonight's game marks the team's first loss since December 12th.
The Rush are back in action tomorrow night with another game on the road against the Rochester Nighthawks. Fans can catch that game on NLL+ and TSN+.
