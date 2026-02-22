Rush Crush Philadelphia

Published on February 22, 2026

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush improved to 10-1 on the season after Sunday's 14-6 victory over the Philadelphia Wings.

Ryan Keenan led the way with 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists) on the night. While Austin Shanks and Robert Church followed with 5 points each. Frank Scigliano was a rock in goal, saving 41 of 47 shots. Jake Naso continued his dominance, winning 18 of 24 faceoffs.

With his 5 points tonight, Robert Church has surpassed Mark Matthews for the Rush franchise lead in points. Sunday's win was the team's 9th straight on the season, and their 10-1 record remains firmly at the top of the NLL Standings.

The Saskatchewan Rush are back on the road next weekend with back-to-back games in Buffalo and Rochester on February 27th and 28th.







