Wings Edged by Calgary

Published on February 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Philadelphia Wings engaged in a back-and-forth battle for the second consecutive weekend but could not quite come out with a second consecutive win, taking a 10-9 defeat in Calgary against the Roughnecks.

The Wings led or were tied for more than 25 straight minutes after knotting the contest at 2-2 6:20 into the first quarter. Joe Resetarits started off a 3-0 run that gave Philadelphia a 4-2 lead. Calgary got the next two to tie the contest, and from there the teams traded goals through the last five minutes of the second quarter and the first two minutes of the third.

But Calgary started a 3-0 run late in the third quarter that put them ahead for good, as an insurance marker 6:55 into the fourth gave the Roughnecks a two-goal lead. Philadelphia got two more goals after that point, from Brennan O'Neill and the first of the season from Pat Foley, but a goal from Braden Mayea in between the two stood up as the game-winner.

Kyle Jackson led the Wings in scoring for the second consecutive week, picking up a hat trick and two assists for five points. It included his 150th career NLL goal. Caputo and O'Neill each had two goals and an assist, while Michael Sowers had three assists. Nick Damude went the distance in goal, stopping 35 of 45 shots.

The game marked the halfway point of the season for Philadelphia. The second half of the year will see the Wings play six of the remaining nine games at home, beginning next Sunday when they host Saskatchewan at 3 PM.







