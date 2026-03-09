Wings Postgame: Wings (12) vs. FireWolves (13) Final
Published on March 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
TEAM NOTES
The Philadelphia Wings came up just short, falling 13-12 to the Oshawa FireWolves.
The Wings stayed competitive throughout, keeping pace with Oshawa in a back-and-forth matchup.
Forward Dalton Young secured another hat-trick, marking his second straight game with three goals.
The Wings now head to Oshawa for a rematch against the FireWolves on Friday, March 13 at 7:00PM EST.
POSTGAME NOTES
Sunday, March 8, 2026
Xfinity Mobile Arena
PHILADELPHIA WINGS 3-10 12 FINAL 13 OSHAWA FIREWOLVES 3-10
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 0 7 2 3 - 12 PHI: Damude (8/13) Knott (36/44)
OSH 5 2 2 4 - 13 OSH: Jamieson (37/49)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: O'Neill (5), Young (3), Resetarits (2), Wagner (1), Pace (1)
OSH: Kurtz (4), Williams (3), Theede (2), Byrne (1), Simmons (1), Walker (1), T. Clark (1)
