Wings Postgame: Wings (12) vs. FireWolves (13) Final

Published on March 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings came up just short, falling 13-12 to the Oshawa FireWolves.

The Wings stayed competitive throughout, keeping pace with Oshawa in a back-and-forth matchup.

Forward Dalton Young secured another hat-trick, marking his second straight game with three goals.

The Wings now head to Oshawa for a rematch against the FireWolves on Friday, March 13 at 7:00PM EST.

POSTGAME NOTES

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Xfinity Mobile Arena

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 3-10 12 FINAL 13 OSHAWA FIREWOLVES 3-10

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 0 7 2 3 - 12 PHI: Damude (8/13) Knott (36/44)

OSH 5 2 2 4 - 13 OSH: Jamieson (37/49)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: O'Neill (5), Young (3), Resetarits (2), Wagner (1), Pace (1)

OSH: Kurtz (4), Williams (3), Theede (2), Byrne (1), Simmons (1), Walker (1), T. Clark (1)







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.