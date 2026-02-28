Wings Postgame: Wings (6) vs. Swarm (11) Final
Published on February 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
TEAM NOTES
The Philadelphia Wings came up short tonight in an 11-6 loss to the Georgia Swarm.
Brennan O'Neill continued his point streak, tallying one goal and three assists.
Forward Eric Fannell led the team in goals, scoring two in the fourth quarter.
The Wings will now head to Georgia for a rematch tomorrow night when they take on the Swarm once again at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, February 27, 2026
Xfinity Mobile Arena
PHILADELPHIA WINGS 2-9 6 FINAL 11 GEORGIA SWARM 8-3
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 0 3 1 2 - 6 PHI: Damude (41/51)
GA 2 3 2 4 - 11 GA: Dobson (39/45)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: Fannell (2), O'Neill (1), LeClair (1), Caputo (1), Sowers (1)
GA: Byrne (3), Benedict (2), Jackson (2), Thompson (1), MacIntosh (1), Cole (1), Triolo (1)
