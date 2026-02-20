Philadelphia Wings and Tito's Handmade Vodka Partner for Local PSPCA Donation

Earlier today, Philadelphia Wings forward Blaze Riorden and goalie Deacan Knott visited the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters to deliver dog treats and supplies donated on behalf of Tito's Handmade Vodka ahead of the Wings' Bark in the Bowl presented by Tito's this Sunday.

During the Wings' Bark in the Bowl event, fans are invited to bring their dogs to Xfinity Mobile Arena where the Party Zone will be transformed into a dog-friendly beer garden, complete with turf-side views of Wings lacrosse. Fans in attendance can look forward to exclusive food and beverage offerings, in-arena activations, and plenty of furry friends throughout the afternoon.

Tito's and the PSPCA will both be on-site during the game, offering fans the opportunity to learn more about their community initiatives, programs, and partnership with the Philadelphia Wings.







