Knighthawks Televising Two Games this Season on CW Rochester

(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today that the team will televise two games locally on CW Rochester this season.

"This is a great opportunity not only for our team, but for the Rochester community," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "Televising games allows us to showcase our players, connect with new fans, and introduce the excitement of box lacrosse to a wider audience on CW."

The two-game schedule begins with a live telecast of Rochester's home showdown against the Calgary Roughnecks on Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. The final broadcast is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, from Duluth, Ga., against the Georgia Swarm.

Both games will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2.

"We're excited to offer select Knighthawks games as part of our local sports programming again this season and showcase the top talent the National Lacrosse League has to offer," said 13 WHAM Sports Director Mike Catalana.







