Wings Postgame: Wings (6) vs. Rush (14) Final

Published on February 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings fell to the Saskatchewan Rush this afternoon, in a 14-6 loss.

Second year forward, Brennan O'Neill, tallied two goals in this afternoon's game, reaching his 100 th NLL point milestone.

Goaltender Nick Damude surpassed a significant milestone in today's game, recording his 3,000th career NLL save.

The Wings are back at home February 27, when they take on the Georgia Swarm in a back-to-back home-and-away series.

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Xfinity Mobile Arena

PHILADELPHIA

WINGS 2-8 6 FINAL 14 SASKATCHEWAN RUSH 10-1

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 3 1 2 0 - 6 PHI: Damude (42/54) Knott (2/4)

SSK 0 4 4 6 - 14 SSK: Scigliano (41/47)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: O'Neill (2), LeClair (2), Patten (1), Riorden (1)

SSK: Keenan (4), Shanks (3), Messenger (2), Zawada (1), Church (1), Haley (1), Barnable (1), Manns (1)







