Wings Postgame: Wings (6) vs. Rush (14) Final
Published on February 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
TEAM NOTES
The Philadelphia Wings fell to the Saskatchewan Rush this afternoon, in a 14-6 loss.
Second year forward, Brennan O'Neill, tallied two goals in this afternoon's game, reaching his 100 th NLL point milestone.
Goaltender Nick Damude surpassed a significant milestone in today's game, recording his 3,000th career NLL save.
The Wings are back at home February 27, when they take on the Georgia Swarm in a back-to-back home-and-away series.
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Xfinity Mobile Arena
PHILADELPHIA
WINGS 2-8 6 FINAL 14 SASKATCHEWAN RUSH 10-1
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 3 1 2 0 - 6 PHI: Damude (42/54) Knott (2/4)
SSK 0 4 4 6 - 14 SSK: Scigliano (41/47)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: O'Neill (2), LeClair (2), Patten (1), Riorden (1)
SSK: Keenan (4), Shanks (3), Messenger (2), Zawada (1), Church (1), Haley (1), Barnable (1), Manns (1)
