Resetarits and Michael Sowers Each Bag a Pair of Goals in the Opening Frame before Seals Rally

Published on February 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







The Philadelphia Wings opened Friday night's game in San Diego with a 4-2 lead after one quarter, but the Seals put things into lockdown after that and took a 13-7 victory in the back half of a home-and-home set between the clubs in Southern California.

It was a promising start for Philadelphia when Joe Resetarits opened the scoring just 43 seconds into the contest. Resetarits and Michael Sowers each bagged a pair of goals in the opening frame to build the two-goal advantage at the quarter break.

Unfortunately for the Wings, San Diego goaltender Chris Origlieri and the Seals defense clamped down from there and San Diego went on a 10-0 run that spanned the game game's next 32 minutes. The Wings didn't score again until Eric Fannell found the net on a power play 2:39 into the fourth quarter. Resetarits completed a hat trick later in the period, and Blaze Riorden scored the game's final goal with 4:26 to play.

Sowers added two assists and Resetarits had one to give each player a four-point night. San Diego conspired to keep Wings leading scorer Brennan O'Neill out of the goal column, but he did add a pair of assists. With faceoff man Nick Rowlett sidelined due to injury, 2025 first-round pick Bo Columbus made his NLL debut and won six draws against San Diego's Trevor Baptiste.

Nick Damude and Deacan Knott split the netminding duties; Damude stopped 33 of 42 shots faced in 34:16 before heading to the bench just over four minutes into the third quarter, while Knott turned away 16 of 20 shots faced in 25:44 the rest of the way.

The Wings will continue a three-game road swing next Saturday night in Buffalo against the Bandits. Their next home game is set for Sunday, February 22 against Saskatchewan.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.