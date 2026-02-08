FireWolves Drop Tight Clash to Rock

Published on February 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

HAMILTON, ON - A late five-goal run from the Oshawa FireWolves (2-8) was not enough as they fell 12-10 to the Toronto Rock (5-3) on Saturday Night from the TD Coliseum in Hamilton. Dawson Theede led the way with five goals and one assist, while the power play went two for three on the night to keep them in the game.

The game featured many runs, and the Rock grabbed the first one, scoring two goals in the first quarter to take an early lead. Dan Craig was the game's first goal scorer, followed by Chris Boushy as the Rock started out fast.

After Owen Hiltz made it a three-goal lead for Toronto, the Red and White got their first marker on the scoreboard, and it came off the stick of Tye Kurtz to cut the deficit to two. Shortly after, Dawson Theede entered the chat when he ripped a shot past Rock's starting goaltender, Troy Holowchuk. However, the Rock would rattle off three quick goals to widen their lead, and after it became a four-goal advantage, Alex Simmons made their lead only three as he found a scoring lane and sniped a shot. Toronto would add one more before the half was over to take a 7-3 lead into the break.

The second half started rocky for the FireWolves as Toronto continued its run. CJ Kirst had a quick marker before Emerson Clark scored his first NLL goal in over three years to make it an 8-4 game. Toronto scored two more and then Theede would net another before the quarter ended as the Rock held a five-goal lead heading into the final 15 minutes of play at 10-5.

In the fourth, the FireWolves came alive. Shortly after Hiltz scored another goal, the offence found a spark. They went on a five-goal run to seize all the momentum that Toronto had gained over three quarters of play to silence the TD Coliseum and go from an 11-5 deficit to an 11-10 game. With the chance to come back on their minds and right in their grasp, the FireWolves pulled their goalie for the extra attacker to try and tie things up, but a blocked shot would see Toronto go down the other way and score an empty net goal to walk away with the victory.

The FireWolves will now return to the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, February 14 for Star Wars Night against the San Diego Seals.

